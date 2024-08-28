Halsey announces new album she ‘thought might be their last’: Watch trailer

Halsey raised the curtains from their upcoming album called ‘The Great Impersonator’ as she released the trailer along with it. The concept of the album is based on their life and career where the singer is asking some heavy existential questions. The announcement of their new announcement was made on Tuesday, August 27. Halsey announces her new confessional concept album along with a trailer. REUTERS/David Swanson(REUTERS)

Halsey announces new album: Watch trailer

Halsey dropped the trailer of their new album, two months after she was diagnosed with Lupus and a rare T-cell disorder. At the beginning of the trailer, Halsey can be heard saying, “I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made,” in a voiceover.

The trailer then includes a series of short clips including the Without Me singer cosplaying David Bowie and Brittany Spears. She sports more retro outfits from various decades, she confessed in the narration, “When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could’ve all been different” as reported by Billboard.

The clips then shifted to the behind-the-scenes of making the album as she continued to narrate, “What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s? “Am I still Halsey every time? In every timeline, do I still get sick? Do I become a mom?”

Halsey also used snippets of their single Lucky she released earlier this year along with others following the aesthetics of the decades she mentioned in their narration. She concluded the trailer with, “If it all ended right now, is this a person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

Halsey feels ‘lucky to be alive’

Halsey released an emotional track at the beginning of the year called The End when she expressed she felt “lucky to be alive,” as she suffered from Lupus SLE which is an autoimmune disease which affects the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and other organs. She has not announced a release date for the album but their website hints it will release later this year.