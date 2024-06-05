Halsey reveals battling 'secret Illness,' after donating to lupus and Leukaemia charities, ‘lucky to be alive’

Singer Halsey left fans concerned after she broke down into tears while revealing her ongoing battle, shedding light on her personal health struggles. This development coincides with the release of her new song, The End, and a charitable donation to both the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A clip of the singer massaging her legs has now gone viral on social media, where she expressed feeling like an 'old lady' amid her treatment. Halsey opens up about ongoing health battle, shares emotional journey on social media.

Halsey reveals illness she has been battling with

The New Americana singer, who is a mother of one, took to her Instagram to share a message glimpsing her personal struggles. She wrote, "Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.” The caption was accompanied by a series of videos documenting her journey fighting the illness. While she didn’t disclose the exact illness, she did tag lupus and leukemia charities, leaving fans concerned and eager for more details.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. When I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth,” the singer was heard saying in one clip. “I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy. I’m just going to get to redo my 20s and 30s,” she added while massaging her legs on the couch.

Halsey’s health battle and new album drop

Before this recent revelation, Halsey had already been open about their health struggles, having been diagnosed with conditions like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Now, the singer has taken things a step further, sharing a glimpse into her current battle with a new, undisclosed illness. A recent video documents "day one" of her treatment followed by sneak peeks of her highs and lows.

On Monday, the singer updated her fans with the news of her new song release and wrote, "I'm releasing the first song off my 5th album tomorrow, 6/04, at 9am PT / 12 ET. Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me, and I love it. Let's try something different this time and start at 'The End.'”

We Love You Halsey trends

Fans rallied in support of Halsey, showering her with love and strength after her recent disclosure. A person commented, “We love you halsey, be brave,” another one said, “The end by Halsey is just another reminder to stop speculating about people’s bodies and social interactions or lack of them because you know nothing about what’s actually happening behind the scenes.” “A lot of strength for you, it is very hard to go through those types of health problems. I wish you a speedy recovery, I love you and I wish you healing in the face of all this, you are strong,” another one said.