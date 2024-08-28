Netflix’s India content VP Monika Shergill: 'Binge is the core of Netflix and it will always remain'

From fiction to unscripted reality to weekly drops to weekend entertainment, Netflix has been experimenting with different forms of storytelling and genres, and the 2024 slate is just a teaser. Netflix India’s Content Vice President, Monika Shergill says the goal is to give entertainment to the audience with flexibility. Also read: Massification is working for Netflix numbers Netflix India’s next project is Anubhav Sinha thriller series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

If there was Sanjay Leela Bhansali narrating a historical chapter with Heeramandi, there was a thrilling comeback of Rani with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. There was musical touch with Amar Singh Chamkila, a fresh approach to fanaticism with Maharaj, and wild adventure with Wild Wild Punjab. Not to forget the laughter ride with The Great Indian Kapil Show. Their next chapter is a thriller IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

On curating the diverse slate

“The core strategy is to bring the most amazing filmmakers like Anubhav on the service…The ambition behind IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was to create a world class series. The strategy is simple and yet equally hard. Indian audiences are very diverse. But the one thing which is common in Indian audiences is that they want entertainment,” Monika tells us.

And the streaming platform works hard to imbibe all forms of entertainment for the diverse audience, as Monika puts, “the vision and objective has been very clear and it is to find the best stories with the best filmmakers to bring in very strong clear voices to the service”.

“We are not a one and done service. This year itself we have different kinds of stories and formats. Documentaries are as dear to us as a film format, and a long form of storytelling. Weekend entertainment is something that we are getting into. And it's very important for us,” she asserts.

Striving to be the first choice

According to Monika, their goal is to “be that anchor service in the market who everyone knows and can tune into”.

“And know that there will always be fresh and meaningful entertainment whenever they want to tune in,” she notes.

As per their strategy, getting theatrical cinema to the service is as important as getting new content on the platform. She cites the performance of projects such as Jawan, Animal, Laapataa Ladies and Kalki 2898 AD as point in case.

“We put in a lot of effort to think through how we can bring the best to our audiences,” Monika shares.

On trying with different formats and forms

Ever since the growth of OTT space since 2020, new trends are emerging, from splitting the final season into two parts to dropping one episode at a time.

Ask Monika about the emerging trends, she expresses, “When streaming began, it had to find its own purpose. Initially, the purpose of streaming was to give choice and flexibility with the highest quality. That's how Netflix began”.

“The purpose today is slightly different. While the core purpose of streaming remains the same, it is also about exploring with many more formats as a service. We are getting into live programming in a big way. We've gotten into episodic while binge is the core of Netflix and it will remain,” Monika tells us.

Explaining her thoughts, she continues, “When you see IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, you know that binge is our core format… At the same time, we are exploring with weekly drops… Genre exploration is happening in a big way”.

“It is important for us to give them more reasons to come on the platform, give them more moments of truth where they find what they're looking for, and also have the choice and flexibility. Kapil Sharma comes on a Saturday and people tune in as it becomes their core viewing opportunity. It is also available through the week and thereafter. It is an interesting way to reach the audiences,” Monika says.

On IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

At the moment, all their focus is on the release of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The six-episode thriller, starring Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Kumud Mishra, is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight. It marks Anubhav Sinha’s first return to long-form storytelling since his days in television. It is adapted from the book Flight Into Fear. The series is slated to release on August 29.

Talking about the project, Monika says, “This series is everything and more that we thought of the reasons why we went into it”.

“It needed a voice as strong and a vision as clear as Anubhav has… Anubhav has really brought together his vision to create a complex yet thrilling series. Every bit is a page turner. Just when you feel that you know how somebody will react or take a decision, you know you get surprised. It’s a human thriller because it forces you to think from the perspective of people who are sitting inside the aircraft. It was a matter of life and death for them every moment,” she ends.