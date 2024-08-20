Sunny Kaushal hailed as Bollywood’s new power performer after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Actor Sunny Kaushal has been winning rave reviews for his performance in the recent Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (PAHD). Critics and audiences alike have hailed it as one of the best performances of the year, with many calling it a career-defining moment for the actor. Kaushal managed to steal the show despite sharing the screen with two other powerhouse performers in the film — Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. Sunny Kaushal hailed as Bollywood’s new Power Performer

His career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to a wide range of characters. From Gold (2018), where he played a determined hockey player to a passionate lover in Shiddat (2021) and the charming but gritty thief in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023), the 34-year-old has demonstrated the ability to get under the skin of his characters.

His recent role in PAHD also proves that he can effortlessly switch between different character shades. His complex and intense portrayal of Abhimanyu in the film has left an indelible mark, leading to speculation about his involvement in a potential third instalment of the Hasseen Dillruba series. “Sunny is an actor who hasn’t been explored enough. This film has discovered facets about him and explored his potential as an actor. And I think he’s done quite a remarkable job,” says PAHD director Jayprad Desai.

Now, all eyes are on his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated Shiddat 2. With an impressive track record, breakthrough performances, growing fanbase and undeniable talent, Kaushal is an artiste to watch out for.