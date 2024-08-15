HT City Showstoppers | Taapsee Pannu: I value authenticity over trends

Whether in chic sarees or red carpet gowns, Taapsee Pannu's wardrobe is a reflection of her bold personality. As she marks her birthday month this August, Pannu, in an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers shares insights into what drives her unique approach to fashion and films. Taapsee Pannu exudes old Hollywood glamour in this dusty pink gown from Maison Tai. The strapless gown has been further spruced up with a pearl neckpiece and a rosette hair pink to complete the look.

Elegance over fleeting trends

Speaking about her approach to fashion, Pannu wants to be a “specialty restaurant” instead of a “buffet”, striving for classic elegance over fleeting trends. “I don't believe in being the trend or people pleaser. I am not everybody's cup of tea. I am an acquired taste and not a trend. I aim to be that classic who will be relevant for years to come,” she says, adding she detests herd mentality, and values individual decision-making and authenticity over following trends. "I am really bad at keeping up with trends because by the time I learn about a trend and try to incorporate it, it fades away, so then I have to catch up on the next trend. I will always be running [after trends], hence I stay safe and stick to following classics and what I personally like looking at or looking good in,” says the 37-year-old.

Looking every inch the temptress, Taapsee oozes oodles of oomph in an ivory-hued, slinky robe from Asha Gautam. Photographer: Priyank Nandwana Creative director and producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag Fashion direction and styling: Amandeep Kaur Production: Akash Bhatnagar, Zahera Kayanat, Shweta Sunny Styling team: Ria Rawlani and Kareena Mishra Wardrobe: Asha Gautam Talent coordination: Monika Rawal Location courtesy: Four Seasons, Mumbai

Furthermore, Pannu tells us that her style is a blend of classic chic and personal comfort, with a wardrobe that includes favourites from Dior and Alexander McQueen, as well as local Indian designers like StyleMati and Suta.

Emphasising comfort over trendiness, she explains, “Fashion has evolved over the years for you to feel okay about doing this (prioritising comfort). Years back, people probably struggled to match up to trends and it wasn't okay to be left behind. But today I feel that their individual selves have evolved so much, they have become more aware about their individuality.” She adds, “When I wear something, I am not doing it because it's trending, am doing it because I like it. It's a simple fundamental rule for me. Even during lockdown, I would dress up for myself because I want to feel confident and good. You actually make a fashion statement when you wear what you want to and your personality shines through it.”

Her passion for fashion also reflects in the way she voices her opinion and gives suggestions, and completely owns this photoshoot. “I just aim to feel nice about what I am wearing and not what I see in the mirror. I am always there to reason out and present my views as to why I think a certain way and why not,” she notes. Stating she values the creative process, Pannu adds, “I would want to do it with full heart, it is not a brain dead activity, I love my job.”

Balancing fashion with films

While her style remains a focal point, Pannu’s career is also thriving. The back-to-back release of Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba represents a significant moment for her. About the timing of the releases, she says, “It is very weird to see them come out at a one week gap. No actor wants an overlap in terms of releases, but these things are not really in my hand. I am looking at the glass half full as one is on OTT and the other one is in the theatres, it's a birthday gift for me.”

A memorable birthday

Pannu’s birthday celebrations were notably unique this year. Instead of a traditional party, she chose to experience the Olympic Games in Paris. “My birthday plans were pretty simple. I was in Paris to watch the Olympics live, I had never seen that before. I celebrated by cheering for our team and watching them play live. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she ends.