Taapsee Pannu on making statement in Paris with sarees: ‘For me, saree is my casual wear and my holiday wear’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been turning heads in Paris with her stylish fashion choices. She's been rocking vibrant sarees on the streets, making a statement and showing off her love for traditional Indian attire. The actor believes that sarees shouldn't be limited to special events; instead, they should be celebrated and worn every day. Also read: Taapsee Pannu's refreshing saree looks to support husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics should inspire you. Pics Taapsee Pannu is in Paris to support her husband and Indian badminton coach Mathias Boe at the Olympic Games.

The actor has turned her Instagram account into her personal diary to capture all her sartorial choices as she is in Paris to support her husband and Indian badminton coach Mathias Boe at the Olympic Games. And she is overwhelmed with all the love coming her way.

On her love for sarees

In fact, taking a step forward, Taapsee recently collaborated with the brand, Suta, to launch a saree collection, which is named #TAPCollection.

"Regarding the Suta Association I think I discovered a new side of my personality. When I embraced wearing sarees and by sarees, I don’t mean the ones that people generally wear on a red carpets or special occasions or festivals, I’m talking about the daily wear sarees,” Taapsee said.

The actor added, “I realised how a different side of my personality started showing when I wore those sarees and with time when I started liking what I saw in the mirror I slowly started getting more and more comfortable wearing those sarees”.

Six yard wonder

She wonders why only cotton dresses find a mention in conversation around comfortable fashion, and not saree.

“When it is actually very comfortable, you should just know how to drape it and just be confident about it and extremely comfortable. It’s not even size specific. It’s not like you buy one dress which is a particular size and you have to make sure you fit in it,” Taapsee mentions.

Giving words to her views, the actor shared, “Saree is a piece of cloth that can adjust to your size. No matter what size you are. It can suit any occasion. I don't really believe the fact that saree can be only worn for festivals, or red carpets or big occasions. For me, saree was casual wear, my holiday wear”.

It is this love that has graduated into her association with a brand like Suta.

“They want to make sure that modern women start embracing saree as their casual wear, and it doesn’t become that extra hectic piece of clothing that they save only for specific occasions. So first, I incorporated that in my life, I totally loved it. I validated it, and then I wanted to take a step ahead because I saw so much love coming my way with these sarees. When I wear and I put up a picture or when I dress up in a saree that I want to make sure I share this experience with everyone through this collection,” she concluded.

On the work front

When it comes to work, Taapsee has back to back projects ready for release. She will be seen returning as Rani in the second part, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is scheduled to release on August 9 on Netflix. She will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor. It will release in theatres on August 15.