Taapsee Pannu: With Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the stakes are higher, so we are playing on the front foot

Actor Taapsee Pannu is going all out on her Instagram channeling her inner Rani and giving Haseen Dillruba vibes to her fans. Ahead of the release of the sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the actor says she is well aware of the “increased expectations" audiences have from the film, and asserts that the team is equally confident that they have taken it a notch higher. Actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Netflix film, Phir Aayi Hassen Dillruba

“On paper, it was already planned beforehand that the level of the film would be a notch above [than the first one] and the stake would be higher. Also, we were coming from a space where we were already confident that audiences have liked what we did in the first film, so now we are ready to play on the front foot. We are ready to up the level of everything — madness, craziness and edginess,” says Pannu, adding that the Netflix film has become “bigger, darker, edgier and more thrilling” and the first film will now look like a character building, and the sequel “will get thicker in terms of the plot”.

Besides reprising Rani's character, Pannu is very excited to share the screen with the latest entrant in the world of Haseen Dillruba, actor Sunny Kaushal, and she explains why he was the perfect choice to add to the thrill.

“Audiences have already seen that Rishu (Vikrant) and I are not normal people and are operating at some other level. In the sequel, we wanted more craziness, and we needed someone who people have not defined in their heads that he can only play Mr goodie-two-shoes roles or absolute edgy, grey, black characters. We needed someone who didn't have very solid image in the minds of people, so they don't know what to expect from this character, and that's why Sunny was the perfect choice to come onboard.”

Bollywood has churned out several twisted love triangle stories in the past and one wonders what sets Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba apart. Pannu says, “In those films, “In most films, there are one or maximum two characters that might look crazy or weird or do something bizarre for love. Here, the USP is that all three leading people are pretty wacked in their brains. Craziness quotient is not limited to one character and you cannot expect regular reactions from them. There is no one negative character in this film. All of us are grey and we bring our greyness to the plot.