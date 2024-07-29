Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vikrant Massey reveals “massive shift” in Rishu's character, Sunny Kaushal spills the beans

A doting son and a loving husband, Vikrant Massey as Rishabh 'Rishu' Saxena in Haseen Dillruba was the perfect green flag any girl can ask for. Though his character experienced a bit of a shift in the second half of the film when he takes extreme steps to protect his love, he seems to have taken it a notch higher in the sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on Netflix. Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in Netflix film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba that releases on August 9

Massey agrees and tells us, "There is actually a massive suspension and huge shift from what Rishu was in the first part. He is just responding to the situations he has put himself in. He is taking a flight from where he left, and how he became in the second half of the first film. But the core of it remains the same. He is madly in love with his wife Rani (played by Taapsee Pannu). The truth remains that he can do anything for her."

Not giving any spoilers, the actor shares that even in the sequel, though Rani and Rishu are on the run, they are madly in love with each other and that's where the fun lies. "Ab aalaat hi kuch aise hain. Police peeche padi hai, aapne khud apne pyaar ke liye aisi aisi cheezen ki hain jo aapko karni padi. But I can say one thing that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is going to be edgy, crazier and far more entertaining," he adds.

While there have been several love triangle stories made in the past in Bollywood and some really twisted one, we asked Massey what sets Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba apart. "The unpredictability of all the characters is what makes it really exciting," he says, and goes on to explains, “Everything they do is justified in their own heads, but certain actions they take are so unpredictable that no sane head would enter those territories. Also because this is such a well-received and highly-loved franchise, we are hopeful that love will be retained and people will come back and watch this film.”

Other than Massey's Rishu, the newest entrant in the world of Haseen Dillruba is Sunny Kaushal, who also falls for Rani. Sharing tidbits about his character and how he becomes a part of Rishu and Rani's story, Kaushal reveals, "Abhimanyu has nothing to do with Rani and Rishu. He has no idea whatsoever where they come from. He is living in his own small world, has no family and is madly in love with Rani. He is a loner kind of a character, who has sort of given up on life till he meets Rani. That's when he realises why he is been put on the face of this earth -- for her. And that's how he gets entangled in their story."

Calling all the three leading characters in the film "selfish and selfless", Kaushal says they are walking that straight line where they are both selfish and selfless at the same time. “That's what creates interesting dynamics between them where you don't know what is going to happen in the next step. Nobody has an idea what these characters will do with themselves, with each other and with the world around them... and that's what's interesting about this sequel.”