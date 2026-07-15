Ever been deterred from donating blood? Dr Kunal Sood explains why donors may get rejected
While healthy adults are encouraged to donate blood, some people may get deterred at pre-donation screenings. Dr Kunal Sood explains why.
Donating blood is something that is greatly encouraged for healthy adults, as it is an invaluable contribution to the healthcare sector that can help save lives. However, there are instances where people willing to donate get rejected during the screening process that takes place ahead of donating.
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It can be because of a number of reasons, including being underweight, having low haemoglobin levels, or having deep-seated veins that are difficult to locate and access with a needle. Taking to Instagram on July 14, Dr Kunal Sood explained the reasons behind the rejections.
Why would one get turned away from donating blood?
According to Dr Sood, some of the most common reasons that a person gets turned away from donating blood have nothing to do with having transmissible diseases.
“Blood donation centres screen donors to protect both the person giving blood and the person receiving it,” pointed out the physician.
One of the most common reasons for being turned away is low haemoglobin, which can make donating unsafe because it may worsen anaemia.
Other people are deferred because they don't meet the minimum weight requirement, which helps reduce the risk of dizziness and fainting.
Some donors are also turned away because their veins are difficult to access, making the donation less likely to be successful.
“There are also temporary deferrals for things like recent tattoos, certain medications, recent infections, or travel to specific areas,” noted Dr Sood.
Blood donation deferrals may be temporary
Not being allowed to donate blood one time may not always mean that the person cannot donate blood ever again.
“What many people don't realise is that many blood donation deferrals are temporary. Being turned away doesn't automatically mean something is wrong with your health,” pointed out Dr Sood.
“In many cases, it means a screening process is doing exactly what it's designed to do: keeping both donors and recipients safe. If you have been deferred from donating blood, it's often worth asking whether the reason is temporary and when you may be eligible to donate again,” he shared.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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