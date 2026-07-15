Woman who lost 30 kg shares the surprising things that changed after losing weight: 'I can finally sit cross-legged'
Losing 30 kg changed more than her appearance. A woman revealed the surprising everyday differences that made her realise how much life had changed.
Losing weight isn't just about seeing a smaller number on the scale or fitting into different clothes. For many people, it also changes the way they move, dress and experience everyday life in ways they never expected. After shedding 30 kg, one woman has opened up about the small but meaningful differences she noticed, changes that, she says, people who have never lived in a larger body may not even think about. (Also read: Chronic stress can look 'completely normal' for years: Dr Jay Jagannathan explains hidden effects on your brain and body )
Woman describes life-altering changes after weight loss
Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, she said one of the biggest differences is being able to sit comfortably with her legs crossed. "I usually can't sit without crossing my legs, but it was such a struggle because my thighs were a lot bigger. There was no space for my legs to cross," she said, adding that what now feels completely normal once seemed impossible.
The woman also spoke about feeling more comfortable in fitted clothes. She said she no longer has to keep pulling her T-shirt away from her stomach or worry about showing the outline of her waist. "I still have stomach rolls. I'm just not that conscious about them, and they're not that egregious now. I love to show off the silhouette of my waist now, which is something I could not have imagined doing back then," she shared.
Another unexpected change has been wearing belts comfortably. "I could not wear a belt without it pinching into my stomach all the time. I genuinely was flabbergasted by the fact that people can comfortably wear belts. Then I got smaller and realised it's not a struggle for other people like it was for me," she said.
"It's such a different life"
The woman also revealed how her relationship with her appearance has changed. She no longer worries about stepping out with slightly greasy hair or wearing sleek, straight hairstyles, which she once avoided because she feared they made her face look rounder.
Reflecting on the transformation, she said, "These are all things that are so small and so stupid that I don't think any skinny person who has never gained weight or has been in a bigger body can even understand."
She concluded by saying that while she doesn't think about these changes every day, they occasionally remind her how different life feels now. "It occurs to me sometimes, and I'm like, 'Damn, it's such a different life.' It's such a different life," she said.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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