Pilates coach who trains runway models shares 1 exercise that flattens stomach, tones waist and glutes, improves posture

“After 20 years teaching Pilates, this is still the ONE exercise I give my runway models to do almost every day for a full body workout. It strengthens the deep core, flattens the stomach , tightens the waist, lifts the glutes, tones the arms and improves posture all at the same time,” she captioned the clip.

Sharing the post, the Pilates instructor wrote, “I've trained runway models for years…This is the ONE exercise I tell them to do every day.” The workout is called the opposite arm + leg bridge workout . It helps strengthen your core, tone your waist, lift your glutes, tone your arms, and improve your posture.

Working out can be an uphill battle. But what if you had one workout which you could include in your daily exercise regimen to achieve a toned body? On May 30, celebrity trainer Cat, who goes by Pilates by Cat on Instagram, shared a video revealing the one exercise she asks all the runway models she trains to do every day.

Why does the exercise work? According to the trainer, the exercise works because the movement is performed on a roller, which requires the body to stabilise through the deep core while keeping the pelvis steady. “This helps switch on the transverse abdominis (your deep corset muscle) while also strengthening the glutes, shoulders and postural muscles together,” the Pilates instructor added.

Here's what you should know while doing the workout:

Opposite arm + leg bridge x15 each side

Repeat 4 rounds

Take 4 deep breaths between each set According to the instructor, in the video, she used 1kg hand weights (2.2lb) and 1kg ankle weights to do the routine. However, this can absolutely be done without weights, and it will still burn.

Moreover, if you have no roller, you can just roll up two towels and place them under your spine instead. Additionally, the trainer cautioned, “Move slowly, keep the ribs soft and focus on long controlled exhales to keep the deep core connected.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.