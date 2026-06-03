Nutritionist shares delicious ragi gond porridge recipe to help strengthen your bones: ‘It has more calcium than milk’

Ragi, or finger millet, is one of the most nutrient-dense grains in the Indian kitchen, offering several health benefits. It provides calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids that support bone and muscle health, digestion, and blood sugar balance. This recipe supports bone health and digestion. (Pinterest)

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Meanwhile, gond is another great addition to your diet, as it is rich in minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, and may help improve bone health. It may also contribute to bone density and reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

With both ragi and gong offering bone health benefits, why not include them both in your diet through delicious recipes? One such recipe was shared by nutritionist Kiran Kukreja on Instagram on October 29: ragi gond porridge. She stated that this traditional dish is great for bone strengthening and contains more calcium than milk. In her recipe, she used sprouted ragi flour, which is easy to digest and contains more iron and calcium than regular ragi flour.

Here's how to make ragi gond porridge: