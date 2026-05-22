Upasana Kamineni wants her and Ram Charan's daughter to drink ragi kanji: Gastroenterologist explains the power of ragi

Sharing a part of the interview on May 21 on Instagram, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, highlighted the benefits of having ragi, especially in the form of ragi ambli or ragi kanji, in your daily diet. IF you wish to make the drink at home, here's the recipe .

In an August 10 interview with Curly Tales, Upasana shared, “I make sure my daughter has ragi every day. Sadhguru told me, ‘Upasana, make sure that she has ragi in any form every day.’ His daughter Radhe Jaggi told me, ‘Appa would make us kanji every day, and I used to drink that kanji every day’…and look at how glamorous she is and healthy and fit. And I want the same for my daughter.”

Also Read | If you have ragi at home, try this delicious traditional South Indian probiotic summer drink recipe to hydrate yourself

Ragi, or finger millet, has recently gained popularity as a superfood, with many including it in their daily diets. In fact, Upasana Kamineni , who is married to Ram Charan, had confessed in an interview that she ensures her daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, has ragi in some form every day.

According to the gastroenterologist, ragi is one of the most nutrient-dense grains in the Indian diet. It provides calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids that support bone and muscle health, digestion, and blood sugar balance.

It also has a high fibre content, which improves satiety and helps reduce sugar spikes, making it useful for metabolic health. Dr Vatsya noted that having fermented ragi ambali adds probiotic benefits that support gut bacteria, immunity, and digestion, especially during summer.

“Ragi or finger millet is rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and essential amino acids. Just 100 grams of ragi provides 300 mg of calcium. So it is a very powerful grain for bone, muscle and growing children,” he explained.

“The fibre present in ragi makes digestion slow and steady, reduces constipation, and also improves satiety and is very helpful in controlling blood sugar spikes. Therefore, ragi is very useful for patients with diabetes and insulin resistance,” he added.

Why should you have ragi ambli? In the conversation, Upasana stated that she wants her daughter to have ragi kanji, also known as ragi ambli. Highlighting the benefits of having the drink, Dr Vatsya stated, “Ragi Ambali is even more special because fermentation develops probiotics that support gut bacteria, digestion and immunity. It is a cooling, hydrating and filling drink in summer.”

However, he cautioned against overloading the drink with sugar. He suggests trying savoury ragi ambali with salt, curd, curry leaves, and onion. “Bring traditional foods back to your plate and let nutrition work naturally,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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