Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink Made with Ragi for Digestion Support and Summer Cooling

A thin, slightly tangy drink made from ragi can bring a refreshing change to daily meals during hot weather. Ambali recipe, a fermented ragi drink from South India, is widely consumed for its light texture and natural cooling benefits. Ambali Recipe for a Light and Refreshing Millet Drink (Freepik)

Ambali comes from states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where ragi is a staple grain. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is rich in calcium, fibre, and plant-based nutrients. The drink is made by cooking ragi flour with water and allowing it to ferment naturally, which develops its mild tangy taste.

Ambali uses millet instead of dairy or rice water, giving it a slightly thicker texture and earthy flavour. The fermentation process adds probiotics, making it suitable for digestion-friendly diets. Ambali recipe fermented ragi drink gut health and natural body cooling benefits comes from its simple ingredients and fermentation. It may help support digestion and hydration, while its cooling nature makes it suitable for summer. Ingredients like buttermilk, salt, or herbs can be added for flavour without needing sugar.