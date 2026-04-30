Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water Drink from Odisha that Supports Digestion and Natural Gut Health
Kanjika is a fermented rice water drink from Odisha known for its probiotic benefits, light taste, and support for digestion during summer.
A slightly tangy, naturally fermented drink can bring a refreshing change to everyday summer meals. Kanjika, a fermented rice water drink from Odisha, is known for its simple preparation and its support for digestion and gut health.
Kanjika is made by fermenting cooked rice water over time, allowing natural bacteria to develop. This process creates a probiotic drink that has been part of Odisha traditional drinks for generations. It is often consumed during warmer months because it feels light and easy to digest.
This drink stands apart from plain rice water because of its fermentation. Regular rice water has a mild and neutral taste, while kanjika develops a slight tang due to natural fermentation. Compared to buttermilk or lemon drinks, kanjika has a softer flavour and a unique fermented note.
Because of the fermentation process, kanji helps with better digestion and supports gut health. It may help maintain gut balance and improve digestion. The drink also supports hydration and provides light energy. Ingredients like curry leaves, mustard seeds, or green chilli can be added to enhance flavour without using sugar.
How Kanjika Differs from Other Rice-Based Drinks
Kanjika
Plain Rice Water
Buttermilk
Fermented drink
Non-fermented
Fermented dairy drink
Slight tangy flavour
Mild and neutral
Slightly sour
Contains natural probiotics
No probiotics
Contains probiotics
Light and refreshing
Very mild
Creamy texture
Supports gut health
Basic hydration
Supports digestion
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes + 24 hours fermentation
- Servings: 3–4 glasses
- Calories: 50–70 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Slightly tangy, mild, light, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Contains probiotics, electrolytes, and light carbohydrates
- Difficulty: Easy
Light and Tangy Kanjika with Fermented Rice Water for Summer Cooling
Kanjika has a thin texture with a mild tangy flavour that feels light on the palate. The fermented taste is gentle, not overpowering, and pairs well with simple spices. The drink feels refreshing during summer and works well as a light addition to meals.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup cooked rice
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 green chilli
- 6–8 curry leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon oil
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Cook the rice in water, then collect the extra water after cooking. Allow it to cool completely.
- Transfer the rice water to a clean glass or earthen container. Cover loosely and keep it aside at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment.
- After fermentation, check for a mild tangy smell. This indicates that the drink is ready.
- Heat oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds. Let them crackle.
- Add green chilli and curry leaves. Cook for a few seconds.
- Add this tempering to the fermented rice water along with salt. Mix gently.
- Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature for a refreshing drink.
Tips to Make Perfect Kanjika Every Time
Allow Proper Fermentation
Keep the rice water covered loosely and let it ferment naturally. A mild tangy aroma shows it is ready to consume.
Use Clean Containers
Always use clean glass or earthen pots to maintain hygiene and proper fermentation.
Do Not Over-Ferment
Fermenting too long can make the drink too sour. Around 24 hours works well in warm weather.
Add Tempering for Flavour
Simple tempering with mustard seeds and curry leaves improves taste without making it heavy.
Keep It Light and Simple
Avoid adding too many ingredients so the natural flavour stays balanced.
Serve at the Right Temperature
It can be served slightly chilled or at room temperature, depending on preference.
Nutritional Value of Kanjika
According to a report by The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables">The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables published by the USDA, kanjika provides hydration along with natural probiotics formed during fermentation, making it a light and useful summer drink.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
60 calories
Carbohydrates
12 g
Protein
1 g
Fat
1 g
Sodium
40 mg
Potassium
90 mg
Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits
Each ingredient adds to the light and functional nature of this drink.
Ingredient
Benefit
Rice Water
Provides light energy and hydration
Fermentation
Adds natural probiotics
Mustard Seeds
Adds flavour and digestive support
Curry Leaves
Adds freshness and nutrients
Green Chilli
Adds mild spice
FAQs
Is kanjika good for gut health?
Kanjika contains natural probiotics that may support gut balance and digestion.
How long should kanjika be fermented?
Around 24 hours is usually enough in warm conditions for mild fermentation.
Can spices be skipped?
Yes, kanji can be consumed plain or lightly seasoned based on preference.
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