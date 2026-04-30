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    Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water Drink from Odisha that Supports Digestion and Natural Gut Health

    Kanjika is a fermented rice water drink from Odisha known for its probiotic benefits, light taste, and support for digestion during summer.

    Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:46 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A slightly tangy, naturally fermented drink can bring a refreshing change to everyday summer meals. Kanjika, a fermented rice water drink from Odisha, is known for its simple preparation and its support for digestion and gut health.

    Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water (Freepik)
    Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water (Freepik)

    Kanjika is made by fermenting cooked rice water over time, allowing natural bacteria to develop. This process creates a probiotic drink that has been part of Odisha traditional drinks for generations. It is often consumed during warmer months because it feels light and easy to digest.

    This drink stands apart from plain rice water because of its fermentation. Regular rice water has a mild and neutral taste, while kanjika develops a slight tang due to natural fermentation. Compared to buttermilk or lemon drinks, kanjika has a softer flavour and a unique fermented note.

    Because of the fermentation process, kanji helps with better digestion and supports gut health. It may help maintain gut balance and improve digestion. The drink also supports hydration and provides light energy. Ingredients like curry leaves, mustard seeds, or green chilli can be added to enhance flavour without using sugar.

    How Kanjika Differs from Other Rice-Based Drinks

    Kanjika

    Plain Rice Water

    Buttermilk

    Fermented drink

    Non-fermented

    Fermented dairy drink

    Slight tangy flavour

    Mild and neutral

    Slightly sour

    Contains natural probiotics

    No probiotics

    Contains probiotics

    Light and refreshing

    Very mild

    Creamy texture

    Supports gut health

    Basic hydration

    Supports digestion

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 15 minutes + 24 hours fermentation
    • Servings: 3–4 glasses
    • Calories: 50–70 calories per glass
    • Flavour Profile: Slightly tangy, mild, light, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Contains probiotics, electrolytes, and light carbohydrates
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Light and Tangy Kanjika with Fermented Rice Water for Summer Cooling

    Kanjika has a thin texture with a mild tangy flavour that feels light on the palate. The fermented taste is gentle, not overpowering, and pairs well with simple spices. The drink feels refreshing during summer and works well as a light addition to meals.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 cup cooked rice
    • 3 cups water
    • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
    • 1 green chilli
    • 6–8 curry leaves
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • 1 teaspoon oil

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Cook the rice in water, then collect the extra water after cooking. Allow it to cool completely.
    2. Transfer the rice water to a clean glass or earthen container. Cover loosely and keep it aside at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment.
    3. After fermentation, check for a mild tangy smell. This indicates that the drink is ready.
    4. Heat oil in a small pan and add mustard seeds. Let them crackle.
    5. Add green chilli and curry leaves. Cook for a few seconds.
    6. Add this tempering to the fermented rice water along with salt. Mix gently.
    7. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature for a refreshing drink.

    Tips to Make Perfect Kanjika Every Time

    Allow Proper Fermentation

    Keep the rice water covered loosely and let it ferment naturally. A mild tangy aroma shows it is ready to consume.

    Use Clean Containers

    Always use clean glass or earthen pots to maintain hygiene and proper fermentation.

    Do Not Over-Ferment

    Fermenting too long can make the drink too sour. Around 24 hours works well in warm weather.

    Add Tempering for Flavour

    Simple tempering with mustard seeds and curry leaves improves taste without making it heavy.

    Keep It Light and Simple

    Avoid adding too many ingredients so the natural flavour stays balanced.

    Serve at the Right Temperature

    It can be served slightly chilled or at room temperature, depending on preference.

    Nutritional Value of Kanjika

    According to a report by The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables">The Health Benefits of Fermented Vegetables published by the USDA, kanjika provides hydration along with natural probiotics formed during fermentation, making it a light and useful summer drink.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Glass

    Energy

    60 calories

    Carbohydrates

    12 g

    Protein

    1 g

    Fat

    1 g

    Sodium

    40 mg

    Potassium

    90 mg

    Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

    Each ingredient adds to the light and functional nature of this drink.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Rice Water

    Provides light energy and hydration

    Fermentation

    Adds natural probiotics

    Mustard Seeds

    Adds flavour and digestive support

    Curry Leaves

    Adds freshness and nutrients

    Green Chilli

    Adds mild spice

    FAQs

    Is kanjika good for gut health?

    Kanjika contains natural probiotics that may support gut balance and digestion.

    How long should kanjika be fermented?

    Around 24 hours is usually enough in warm conditions for mild fermentation.

    Can spices be skipped?

    Yes, kanji can be consumed plain or lightly seasoned based on preference.

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