Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water Drink from Odisha that Supports Digestion and Natural Gut Health

A slightly tangy, naturally fermented drink can bring a refreshing change to everyday summer meals. Kanjika, a fermented rice water drink from Odisha, is known for its simple preparation and its support for digestion and gut health. Kanjika Recipe for a Fermented Rice Water (Freepik)

Kanjika is made by fermenting cooked rice water over time, allowing natural bacteria to develop. This process creates a probiotic drink that has been part of Odisha traditional drinks for generations. It is often consumed during warmer months because it feels light and easy to digest.

This drink stands apart from plain rice water because of its fermentation. Regular rice water has a mild and neutral taste, while kanjika develops a slight tang due to natural fermentation. Compared to buttermilk or lemon drinks, kanjika has a softer flavour and a unique fermented note.

Because of the fermentation process, kanji helps with better digestion and supports gut health. It may help maintain gut balance and improve digestion. The drink also supports hydration and provides light energy. Ingredients like curry leaves, mustard seeds, or green chilli can be added to enhance flavour without using sugar.