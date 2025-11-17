Haldi Achaar For Winter Immunity, Turmeric Benefits For Health And Flavour In Every Bite
Try haldi achaar during the colder months for extra flavour and added benefits for your digestion, immunity, and joints.
Haldi achaar is an old, tried and tested addition to your winter pantry. Fresh turmeric with its an unmistakable warm, earthy taste. It is just as famous for its natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties as it is for being the winter season's favourite. When you pickle it with some good mustard oil, a squeeze of lemon and a few everyday spices, the flavour really comes alive and the benefits become much easier to get in through your food. This makes the achaar most practical and functions during winters, when your body needs extra support.
Eating fresh turmeric in the form of achaar can help strengthen immunity, especially during the colder months when cough, cold, and low energy are more common. According to a study conducted by The Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2022, the natural compounds support the body’s defence system and help stay active. A 2022 studyalso showed that many people also notice better digestion when adding a small spoon of haldi achaar to lunch or dinner, as it helps reduce bloating and keeps the stomach comfortable. The warm nature of mustard oil also supports digestion and keeps the body feeling balanced.
Haldi achaar is also known for helping with mild joint stiffness or body aches that appear mostly in winter when the temperature drops. Research shows that the anti-inflammatory properties of fresh turmeric can offer gentle relief when taken regularly. What makes this achaar even more useful is its long shelf life and simple preparation. You can store it for weeks and pair it with dals, rotis or khichdi.
How To Make Homemade Haldi Achaar For Winters
Ingredients (for 1 medium jar)
- 250g of fresh turmeric roots
- 2 or 3 green chillies - slit them up, depending on how spicy you like it
- ½ cup mustard oil
- ½ cup of lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons of salt (adjust to taste)
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 1 ½ tablespoons of mustard seeds, lightly crushed
- 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, lightly roast and crush them
- ½ teaspoon of Asafoetida (hing)
Instructions
- Wash fresh turmeric roots thoroughly and pat them completely dry with a clean cloth. Make sure there is no moisture; it will ruin the pickle.
- Peel the turmeric and cut it into sticks or slices.
- Then wash, dry and slit the green chillies and keep them aside.
- Place both turmeric and green chillies on a plate and let them air dry for 30-60 minutes.
- Take a small pan and heat mustard oil until it starts to smoke lightly. Switch off the flame and let it cool to room temperature.
- Take a large bowl, add salt, crushed mustard seed, crushed fenugreek seed, asafoetida and turmeric powder (if using) and mix them well.
- Now add the dried turmeric and green chilli and mix them well. Make sure every slice is coated well.
- Now pour in lemon juice and mix again. Add a bit of tanginess, which helps in preservation.
- Once the mustard oil in to room temperature, pour it into the mixture. Stir it all and mix them well.
- Now take a clean and dry jar, and transfer the achaar into the jar. Press down gently so there are no air gaps. The oil should cover the turmeric on top.
- Close the lid and keep the jar in a cool, dry place for 2-3 days. Give the jar a gentle shake once a day to mix everything.
- After 2-3 days, the achaar will be ready to eat. Store it at room temperature in winter ot in the fridge in warmer weather.
