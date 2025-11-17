Haldi Achaar For Winter Immunity, Turmeric Benefits For Health And Flavour In Every Bite

Haldi achaar is an old, tried and tested addition to your winter pantry. Fresh turmeric with its an unmistakable warm, earthy taste. It is just as famous for its natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties as it is for being the winter season's favourite. When you pickle it with some good mustard oil, a squeeze of lemon and a few everyday spices, the flavour really comes alive and the benefits become much easier to get in through your food. This makes the achaar most practical and functions during winters, when your body needs extra support. Make haldi achaar to boost your winter immunity(Freepik)

Eating fresh turmeric in the form of achaar can help strengthen immunity, especially during the colder months when cough, cold, and low energy are more common. According to a study conducted by The Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2022, the natural compounds support the body’s defence system and help stay active. A 2022 studyalso showed that many people also notice better digestion when adding a small spoon of haldi achaar to lunch or dinner, as it helps reduce bloating and keeps the stomach comfortable. The warm nature of mustard oil also supports digestion and keeps the body feeling balanced.

Haldi achaar is also known for helping with mild joint stiffness or body aches that appear mostly in winter when the temperature drops. Research shows that the anti-inflammatory properties of fresh turmeric can offer gentle relief when taken regularly. What makes this achaar even more useful is its long shelf life and simple preparation. You can store it for weeks and pair it with dals, rotis or khichdi.

How To Make Homemade Haldi Achaar For Winters

Ingredients (for 1 medium jar)

250g of fresh turmeric roots

2 or 3 green chillies - slit them up, depending on how spicy you like it

½ cup mustard oil

½ cup of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of salt (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 ½ tablespoons of mustard seeds, lightly crushed

1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, lightly roast and crush them

½ teaspoon of Asafoetida (hing)

Instructions