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    Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe: Assam’s Body-Cooling, Hydrating and Refreshing Breakfast for Hot Summer Days

    Poita Bhat is Assam’s fermented rice breakfast made with soaked leftover rice and served during Bihu with simple sides.

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 11:36 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Bohag Bihu arrives with fresh harvests, music, dancing, and simple meals made with seasonal ingredients. Healthy eating is closely connected with this Assamese festival because many Bihu dishes are chosen to match the hot weather and new crop season. Poita Bhat is one of the most loved Bohag Bihu breakfasts because it feels cool, light, and easy to enjoy during warm mornings.

    Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe (Freepik)
    Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe (Freepik)

    The connection between Poita Bhat and Bohag Bihu comes from village life and farming traditions in Assam. Farmers often ate this fermented rice dish before going to the fields because it used leftover rice and gave energy during the heat. Overnight fermentation may also help support digestion because it creates natural probiotics. Onion, mustard oil, and green chilli add extra flavour and make this hydrating summer breakfast feel even fresher.

    This fermented rice breakfast is closely linked with Assam’s Bihu tradition, especially Bohag Bihu, which celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. During Bihu, Poita Bhat is often served with roasted fish, green chillies, onion, curd, or bamboo shoot pickle. The meal feels simple, fresh, and closely connected to village life and seasonal ingredients.

    Rice and water are the main ingredients in Poita Bhat, but the overnight fermentation adds useful nutrients. Fermented rice">Fermented rice may help support digestion because it contains natural probiotics. The dish is also rich in carbohydrates and may help the body stay active during summer. Onion, mustard oil, curd, and green chilli add flavour and make the breakfast more refreshing.

    Step-by-Step Guide To Make Poita Bhat with Onion, Green Chilli and Mustard Oil

    Poita bhat tastes mildly tangy, cool, and slightly earthy because of the overnight fermentation. Soft rice mixed with chilled water gives a smooth texture, while onion and green chilli add crunch and sharp flavour. A little mustard oil makes the dish more fragrant and refreshing, especially during hot summer mornings.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup cooked rice
    • 2 cups water
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 green chilli, finely chopped
    • 1 tsp mustard oil
    • ½ tsp salt
    • 1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
    • 1 lemon wedge for serving

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Place the cooked rice in a bowl or earthen pot.
    2. Pour 2 cups of water over the rice so it stays completely covered.
    3. Cover the bowl and keep it overnight at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours.
    4. The next morning, drain a little water if needed and lightly mash the rice with a spoon.
    5. Add chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, mustard oil, and salt.
    6. Mix everything gently so the flavours spread through the rice.
    7. Serve immediately with a lemon wedge, pickle, mashed potato, or roasted fish on the side.

    How Fermented Rice Makes Poita Bhat More Nutritious

    Poita bhat may look simple, but soaking rice overnight changes its nutrition. According to USDA">USDA, fermentation creates natural probiotics that may help support digestion. Onion, green chilli, and mustard oil add useful vitamins and flavour, making this Assamese breakfast lighter and more refreshing during summer.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Main Source

    Calories

    140–160 kcal

    Rice

    Carbohydrates

    30–35 g

    Rice

    Probiotics

    Small amount

    Fermented rice water

    Fibre

    1–2 g

    Onion, green chilli

    Vitamin C

    5–7 mg

    Green chilli, lemon

    Healthy Fat

    4–5 g

    Mustard oil

    Calories

    140–160 kcal

    Rice

    Carbohydrates

    30–35 g

    Rice

    FAQs

    How long should rice be soaked for poita bhat?

    Rice should be soaked in water for 8 to 10 hours or overnight.

    Is poita bhat good for digestion?

    Yes, poita bhat may help support digestion because the overnight fermentation creates natural probiotics.

    Which rice is best for poita bhat?

    Cooked plain rice, especially Assamese rice or any soft white rice, works best for poita bhat.

    Can poita bhat be eaten in summer?

    Yes, poita bhat is especially popular in summer because it feels cool and refreshing.

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