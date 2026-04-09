Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe: Assam’s Body-Cooling, Hydrating and Refreshing Breakfast for Hot Summer Days

Bohag Bihu arrives with fresh harvests, music, dancing, and simple meals made with seasonal ingredients. Healthy eating is closely connected with this Assamese festival because many Bihu dishes are chosen to match the hot weather and new crop season. Poita Bhat is one of the most loved Bohag Bihu breakfasts because it feels cool, light, and easy to enjoy during warm mornings. Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe (Freepik)

The connection between Poita Bhat and Bohag Bihu comes from village life and farming traditions in Assam. Farmers often ate this fermented rice dish before going to the fields because it used leftover rice and gave energy during the heat. Overnight fermentation may also help support digestion because it creates natural probiotics. Onion, mustard oil, and green chilli add extra flavour and make this hydrating summer breakfast feel even fresher.

This fermented rice breakfast is closely linked with Assam’s Bihu tradition, especially Bohag Bihu, which celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. During Bihu, Poita Bhat is often served with roasted fish, green chillies, onion, curd, or bamboo shoot pickle. The meal feels simple, fresh, and closely connected to village life and seasonal ingredients.

Rice and water are the main ingredients in Poita Bhat, but the overnight fermentation adds useful nutrients. Fermented rice">Fermented rice may help support digestion because it contains natural probiotics. The dish is also rich in carbohydrates and may help the body stay active during summer. Onion, mustard oil, curd, and green chilli add flavour and make the breakfast more refreshing.

Step-by-Step Guide To Make Poita Bhat with Onion, Green Chilli and Mustard Oil Poita bhat tastes mildly tangy, cool, and slightly earthy because of the overnight fermentation. Soft rice mixed with chilled water gives a smooth texture, while onion and green chilli add crunch and sharp flavour. A little mustard oil makes the dish more fragrant and refreshing, especially during hot summer mornings.