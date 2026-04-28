Rice Water Recipe For A Gently Refreshing Summer Drink To Support Hydration And Gut Comfort
Rice water is a simple summer drink made from cooked rice starch that helps hydration and supports gut health with light, easy-to-digest nutrients.
A light, slightly cloudy drink made from everyday rice can bring surprising freshness during hot days. Rice water, often saved after cooking rice, has been used in many Indian homes as a cooling drink that feels gentle and easy on the stomach.
Rice water comes from the starch released while cooking rice. This liquid has been part of many regional food practices across India, especially during summer. It is commonly consumed plain or lightly seasoned, making it one of the simplest hydration drinks available in the kitchen. Rice water has a mild taste, a smooth texture, and no artificial ingredients. It feels lighter compared to buttermilk and less tangy than lemon-based drinks, making it suitable for those who prefer a simple and neutral flavour.
Rice water supports hydration">supports hydration and is often linked with gut-friendly benefits">gut-friendly benefits because it is easy to digest. It may help maintain energy levels due to its natural carbohydrates. Adding ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, or a little lemon can improve both taste and nutritional value without needing sugar.
How Rice Water Differs from Other Summer Drinks
Rice Water
Lemon Water
Buttermilk
Made from rice starch
Made from lemon juice
Made from curd
Mild and neutral flavour
Tangy and citrusy
Slightly sour
Light and easy to digest
Refreshing but acidic
Creamy texture
No added sugar required
Often includes sugar
Usually savoury
Supports hydration and gut health
Mainly hydration
Supports digestion
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 2–3 glasses
- Calories: 40–60 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mild, slightly starchy, light, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Contains carbohydrates, electrolytes, and hydration-supporting nutrients
- Difficulty: Easy
Light Rice Water Drink with Gentle Taste for Summer Hydration
Rice water has a thin, smooth texture with a mild flavour that feels easy on the palate. The taste is slightly starchy and neutral, which makes it suitable for hot days. A pinch of salt and cumin adds a gentle savoury note, making it refreshing and simple.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rice
- 3 cups water
- 1/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black salt
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash the rice thoroughly under running water to remove excess starch and impurities.
- Add the rice and 3 cups of water to a pan. Cook until the rice becomes soft and fully cooked.
- Once cooked, strain the rice and collect the starchy water in a bowl. Let it cool slightly.
- Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Mix well to combine the flavours.
- Add lemon juice if a slight tangy taste is preferred. Stir gently.
- Allow the rice water to cool completely or refrigerate for a few minutes.
- Pour into glasses and serve chilled for a refreshing summer drink.
Tips to Make Rice Water More Refreshing
- Use freshly cooked rice for better taste.
- Do not overcook rice, as it can make the water too thick.
- Strain properly for a smooth texture.
- Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance.
- Chill before serving for a refreshing feel.
- Lemon juice can be added for variation.
- Drink fresh for best taste.
- Avoid storing for long periods.
Nutritional Value of Rice Water
Research published in USDA">USDA, rice water provides light energy and hydration, making it suitable for hot weather and simple diets.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
50 calories
Carbohydrates
11 g
Protein
1 g
Fat
0 g
Sodium
40 mg
Potassium
80 mg
Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits
Each component adds to the simplicity and usefulness of this drink.
Ingredient
Benefit
Rice Water
Provides hydration and easy energy
Cumin
Supports digestion
Black Salt
Adds minerals and flavour
Lemon Juice
Provides vitamin C
FAQs
Can rice water be consumed daily?
Yes rice water can be consumed in moderate amounts as part of a balanced diet.
Is rice water good for digestion?
Yes rice water is light and easy to digest, which may support gut comfort.
Can brown rice be used?
Yes. Brown rice can be used, though the flavour may be slightly different.
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