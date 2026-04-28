Rice Water Recipe For A Gently Refreshing Summer Drink To Support Hydration And Gut Comfort

A light, slightly cloudy drink made from everyday rice can bring surprising freshness during hot days. Rice water, often saved after cooking rice, has been used in many Indian homes as a cooling drink that feels gentle and easy on the stomach. Rice Water Recipe (Freepik)

Rice water comes from the starch released while cooking rice. This liquid has been part of many regional food practices across India, especially during summer. It is commonly consumed plain or lightly seasoned, making it one of the simplest hydration drinks available in the kitchen. Rice water has a mild taste, a smooth texture, and no artificial ingredients. It feels lighter compared to buttermilk and less tangy than lemon-based drinks, making it suitable for those who prefer a simple and neutral flavour.

Rice water supports hydration">supports hydration and is often linked with gut-friendly benefits">gut-friendly benefits because it is easy to digest. It may help maintain energy levels due to its natural carbohydrates. Adding ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, or a little lemon can improve both taste and nutritional value without needing sugar.