Healthy Kheer Recipe For Baisakhi 2026, Celebrate The New Year With An Authentic, And Guilt-Free Jaggery Rice Pudding

Baisakhi, falling on April 14, 2026, is the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the joyous harvest of rabi crops. This version of the creamy classic rice pudding is still called Gur ki Kheer. This alternative to Baisakhi sweets doesn't make any health sacrifices, whether you're celebrating the birth of the Khalsa or the harvest. Celebrating the Solar New Year with your family and friends is a healthy way to spend time together.



It has been shown through studies that jaggery is better">jaggery is better than white sugar. Jaggery can give them instant energy. Additionally, jaggery helps with digestion, cleanses the liver, eases constipation, increases energy, cleanses the blood, and protects against toxins and inflammation, all of which are good for the body.



Basmati rice">Basmati rice helps manage blood sugar due to its lower glycemic index (GI) than other white rice varieties. Research shows that maximising resistant starch makes it a nutritious, low-fat carbohydrate source that lowers cholesterol and triglycerides.



Studies indicate that">Studies indicate that Indian basmati rice varieties with a lower GI (< 55) are better for regulating blood glucose levels and lowering type II diabetes risk. Healthy Kheer Recipe (Freepik)

Fibre in brown basmati rice lowers cholesterol and reduces heart disease and stroke risk. Boiling and cooling basmati rice increases resistant starch, which lowers blood glucose, cholesterol, and LDL.



How To Prepare Baisakhi Special Kheer Recipe, Jaggery and Rice Pudding Without Sugar

This dessert is a masterpiece of slow-cooking, where milk reduces to a creamy consistency. Using jaggery instead of sugar lends a beautiful golden hue and a caramel-like flavour that makes this no-sugar dessert Indian classic a hit.



Ingredients for the Baisakhi Special Kheer

1 litre milk(Full cream or Almond milk for a vegan version)

½ cup Basmati rice (soaked for 30 minutes)

¾ cup jaggery (Crushed or grated)

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp chopped cashew nuts & almonds

1 tbsp raisins

3-4 saffron strands Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Next, roast the cashews and raisins until golden and plump. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add the milk and bring it to a gentle boil.

Now you need to drain the excess water. Add the soaked rice to the boiling milk.

Lower the heat and simmer for 40-50 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Once the rice is softened and the milk has thickened, you have to add the cardamom powder and saffron milk.

Turn off the heat. Wait for 2 minutes, then add the grated jaggery.

Stir well until the jaggery dissolves completely. Turning off the heat ensures the milk doesn't curdle.

Add the fried nuts and raisins. Serve hot or chilled. Baishakhi 2026 Special Jaggery Dessert Nutritional Value Per Serving (Approx. 150g)

You can enjoy the Baishakhi holiday while fueling your body with healthy kheer. A simple dessert becomes mineral-rich by replacing refined white sugar with unrefined jaggery. The following table shows how this Indian-style rice pudding fits into a balanced diet with its approximate nutritional values per serving">nutritional values per serving.

