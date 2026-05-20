If you have ragi at home, try this delicious traditional South Indian probiotic summer drink recipe to hydrate yourself

Sharing the recipe for ragi ambli, the nutrition coach wrote, “A traditional South Indian summer drink , rooted in Karnataka’s food culture. Ragi ambli — a traditional drink your gut will thank you for. Made with calcium-rich ragi and probiotic buttermilk, it’s light, cooling, and incredibly nourishing. Simple ingredients. Timeless wisdom.”

On March 27, Nidhi Gupta, a UNICEF-certified fitness and nutrition coach, shared the recipe for a traditional South Indian probiotic summer drink - ragi ambli - that will not only support your gut but also cool you down and hydrate you.

Summer means hydration. While water is the best way to hydrate your body, it can get boring sometimes, and drinking juices or carbonated drinks will only spike your blood sugar levels . The best option is to include summer-friendly, cooling ingredients in your drinks.

Here's how you can make this drink and enjoy it with your loved ones:

Ingredients 1 tbsp of ragi flour

Water

½ cup of curd

½ cup of water

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Coriander leaves (chopped)

Green chilli (chopped)

Mint leaves

Ginger (chopped)

Onion (finely chopped)

Method Step 1: Take a spoonful of ragi flour in a bowl and add water to it.

Step 2: Mix it well to make a lump-free slurry. Set it aside.

Step 3: Now, take an earthen pot or any bowl. Add half a cup of curd and 1½ cups of water to it. Mix well.

Step 4: Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: Next, add mint, green chillis, coriander, ginger, and onions to the mixture.

Step 6: Whisk everything well till it becomes thin and smooth.

Step 7: Meanwhile, add the slurry to 1 cup of boiling water. Keep stirring till it becomes thick.

Step 8: Now, add the ragi mix to the buttermilk. Whisk everything well, and you have made yourself a refreshing ragi ambli.

Why ragi ambli? In the post, the nutrition coach also highlighted the importance of having ragi ambli and how ragi flour nourishes your body. Here are the benefits she listed:

High in natural calcium: Supports bone development. Thin consistency makes it light on the stomach and suitable for IBS or weak digestion. It is traditionally consumed in the summer, which helps reduce body heat and prevent dehydration. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.