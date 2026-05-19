Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipe to make fancy cassata ice cream at home: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shares his signature cassata ice cream recipe, putting a desi twist on a classic dessert.
Everyone loves ice cream, and cassata is one of the fancier variants. However, it can be prepared easily at home, with the help of celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s recipe. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients to make casatta ice cream
For vanilla ice cream
- 200 gms Hung curd
- 400 gms Condensed milk
- 900 gms Fresh cream
For kesar ice cream
- 250 gms prepared Vanilla ice cream
- 1 gms Saffron strands
- Little Water
For beetroot ice cream
- 250 gms prepared Vanilla ice cream
- 3 tbsp boiled Beetroot, paste
- 3 tbsp Tutti frutti
For pista ice cream
- 250 gms prepared Vanilla ice cream
- 4 tbsp Pistachio, blanched, paste
- 3 tbsp Tutti frutti
For coating
- 2-4 any Biscuit, crumbed
- 4-5 Almonds, chopped
- 4-5 Pistachios, chopped
For garnish
- Condensed milk
- Whipped cream
- Candied Cherry
- Mint sprig
Method of preparation
For vanilla ice cream
- In a bowl, add hung curd, milkmaid and mix it properly.
- Once curd, milkmaid gets mixed properly, add fresh cream and mix it well with the help of the cut and fold method.
- Once again, add fresh cream and use the same cut and fold method to mix.
- Make four equal parts of the prepared vanilla ice cream mixture and transfer them into each bowl.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For kesar ice cream
- In a bowl, add prepared vanilla ice cream, saffron water and mix everything properly.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For beetroot ice cream
- In a bowl, add prepared vanilla ice cream, boiled beetroot paste, tutti frutti and mix everything properly.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For pista ice cream
- In a bowl, add prepared vanilla ice cream, pistachio paste, tutti frutti and mix everything properly.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For coating
- In a tray, crumble any biscuits, add chopped almonds and pistachios and mix well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For layering
- In an ice cream mold or small steel bowls, first put the beetroot ice cream mixture in the base.
- Now, pour the second layer of saffron ice cream mixture. Third, the pistachio ice cream mixture.
- Top it with vanilla ice cream mixture and level it properly with the help of a rubber spatula.
- Freeze overnight or until set.
- Once ice cream sets properly, remove it from the deep freezer and rinse the mold with water.
- Demold the ice cream, and coat it well with biscuit crumbs on both sides.
- Cut the block into four parts and serve it on a serving plate.
- Garnish with milkmaid, whipped cream, candied cherry and mint sprig.
- Serve cold.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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