Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy mango malai kulfi recipe for summer: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur explains how to make the perfect mango malai kulfi every time, and shares detailed recipe.
To beat the scorching heat of the Indian summer, sometimes all one needs is a delicious mango kulfi. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to prepare it at home, uploading the recipe video of his quick and creamy mango malai kulfi on YouTube on May 18.
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The ingredients listed below make 500 grams of kulfi mixture. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for mango malai kulfi
- Milk, full-fat - 1 lt
- Mango, large - 1 no (250 gms pulp)
- Sugar - ¼ cup / 4 tbsp
- Custard Powder - 1 tbsp
Accompaniments
- Basil seeds (sabja)
- Nuts, chopped
- Mango puree
Method of preparation
- Boil one litre of full-fat milk and reduce it to about 40 percent of the initial volume. Keep stirring the milk at intervals to make sure it does not start burning at the bottom of the pan. Scrape the malai from the sides of the pan as the milk boils and add it back to the milk.
- While the milk is boiling, peel the mangoes and scoop out the pulp into a bowl. Try to use sweet and fragrant mangoes for the kulfi for a better flavour. Pour the mango pulp into a blender and turn it into a puree. Take another pan and heat it. Pour in the mango kulfi and give it a quick boil. Just reducing a little bit works. Turn off the heat and cool down the puree completely. Kunal Kapur explained why the puree needs to be cooked, saying, “We need to cook the puree for two reasons. First, the puree thickens, which intensifies the flavour. The second is that it takes away the watery part of the mango pulp, which can turn into icicles when frozen. Evaporating the water makes the kulfi smoother.”
- After the milk is reduced, add sugar to it and mix well.
- Take a little bit of milk from the pan and add it to a bowl containing one tablespoon of custard powder. Mix well and then slowly add the mixture to the pan of boiling milk. After adding the custard mixture, give it a quick boil for about 30 seconds, and then turn off the heat. Cool down the milk completely.
- Add the prepared, cooled mango puree to the cold, prepared milk. Whisk them well. Pour the mixture into kulfi molds. Keep a tiny amount of empty space to allow the kulfi to expand while freezing. Put the molds into the freezer and refrigerate until the kulfi sets.
- Plate the kulfi and garnish with more mango puree, soaked basil seeds, and chopped nuts. Enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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