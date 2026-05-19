Looking for summer drink ideas? Try these cocktail recipes from Jamun-Mint to Clooney Cold Brew, and more

10-15ml of sugar syrup (adjust to taste)

The blend of tangy jamun and the cooling freshness of mint creates a vibrant, well-balanced drink that makes every sip feel instantly refreshing in this scorching weather. With minimal ingredients, it comes together in minutes, ideal for an effortless summer indulgence.

Also read | Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling

If you're looking for something refreshing with a modern twist and a hint of desi flavour to beat the summer heat, these refreshing cocktail recipes are a must try. Here’s the breakdown of the cocktail recipes that deserve a spot on your menu.

Method: Step 1: Gently crush the mint leaves in a shaker. To this, add the Jamun-Mint Vodka, along with two drops of lime juice and sugar syrup as preferred. You may add some jamun pulp for extra flavour.

Step 2: Add ice and shake well for 15–20 seconds, post which you can strain into a glass filled

with ice.

Step 3: To the mix, add chilled water and a splash of soda (optional), then stir gently.

Step 4: Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint. Serve chilled.

Clooney Cold Brew This recipe features tropical coffee, lifted with bright citrusy notes of gin.

Ingredients: 45 ml Tanqueray gin

30 ml cold brew coffee

10 ml vanilla syrup

40 ml coconut water

Garnish: Dehydrated coconut flakes rim

Method: Step 1: Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass filled with ice cubes.

Step 2: Stir gently and garnish with coconut flakes.