Addicted to cold coffee but trying to lose weight? Nutritionist shares 'magical' low-calorie coconut water coffee recipe

For many, the morning ritual of a creamy, sugary cold coffee is a non-negotiable comfort, even when it clashes with fitness goals. However, a new trend is sweeping social media that promises the caffeine kick of a latte with the hydration of a sports drink. The iced coconut water americano and cloud coffee have emerged as the solution for those looking to shed kilos without sacrificing their caffeine fix. Also read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares why he drinks black coffee every morning for his liver and why you should too Ditch the sugary lattes and try this coconut water coffee recipe. (Freepik)

The 'magical' cold coffee recipe Nutritionist Shikha Singh took to Instagram on April 27 to share a low-calorie version of the beverage that she said can satisfy even the most stubborn coffee addiction. In a video, Shikha recounted a conversation with her friend who was struggling to lose weight due to her daily coffee habit.

She recalled: "Yesterday, my friend Meera called me and said, 'There is only one bad habit that is not letting me lose weight. That is the addiction of cold coffee.' Then I said, okay. Challenge accepted. Now I will make you drink cold coffee and make you lose weight."

Shikha’s 'magical cold coffee' recipe focuses on substituting heavy creams and refined sugars with natural electrolytes and plant-based sweetness: "First of all, take fresh coconut water in a glass. If it is fresh, it is better. If it is not available, you can also use packed coconut water. But make sure there is no sugar in it. Now, put coffee powder in a coffee tumbler. We will put a little stevia in it. Sugar, jaggery or honey will be avoided."

To achieve the 'cloud' texture, she suggested mixing the coffee with a small amount of coconut water first: “Now take a milk frother and froth your coffee very well with it. Now put in ice cubes — and a little more coconut water. Add about 50 ml of low-fat or double-toned milk. Our cold coffee is ready in just 5 minutes. It is completely guilt-free, low-calorie.” Also read | Apollo Bengaluru dietician explains which is actually better for you: Green or brown coconut water