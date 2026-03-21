Upgrade your coffee! Orthopaedic surgeon explains why Indians should switch to bullet coffee as a morning caffeine kick
According to Dr Vora, adding ghee to your coffee is a much better alternative to the milk-and-sugar variants. Here are the health benefits of bullet coffee.
If your day doesn’t begin without that essential caffeine kick, a simple tweak to your routine could make your morning brew even more powerful. By swapping your usual milk-and-sugar coffee for bullet coffee, you can turn your cup into an antioxidant-rich, gut-friendly drink that keeps you fuller and more energised for longer. Sometimes, it’s the smallest changes that can deliver the biggest boost – and this one might just transform how you start your day.
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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the benefits of starting your day with bullet coffee. In an Instagram video shared on March 20, he explains why swapping your regular milk-and-sugar coffee for this high-fat alternative could support steadier energy levels and better appetite control.
Why you should make the switch
Bullet coffee simply refers to adding a spoon of ghee to your regular black coffee. Dr Vora suggests that swapping your usual cup for this version could help prevent energy crashes, while also keeping hunger and cravings in check for longer.
He explains, “If Indians start drinking bullet coffee instead of regular coffee, energy crashes and constant hunger will disappear. Bullet coffee simply means adding a small amount of ghee to your regular black coffee.”
Benefits of bullet coffee
The surgeon highlights that coffee is naturally packed with antioxidants, which promote liver function and overall metabolic health. Ghee, on the other hand, is a source of healthy fats that, when added to coffee, enhances its satiety value – helping promote a more stable and sustained energy release. It also contains butyric acid, a fatty acid known to support gut and digestive health. In addition, ghee provides essential fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which play a role in supporting immunity, bone strength, and cellular protection.
Dr Vora explains, “Coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants, which support liver function and metabolic health. When healthy fats are added to coffee, the drink's satiety effect and energy response feel more stable. Ghee naturally contains small amounts of butyric acid, which is a fatty acid associated with gut health and digestive support. Ghee is also a natural source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are important nutrients for immunity, bone health, and cellular protection.”
Word of caution
While ghee offers several benefits, Dr Vora cautions that portion control is key, as it is highly calorie-dense. Just one tablespoon contains around 120 calories – more than enough to kick-start your day without overdoing it.
He explains, “Ghee is extremely calorie-dense; just one tablespoon has roughly 120 calories. If you are using it daily, portion control is very important. Usually, one tablespoon of ghee in morning coffee is more than enough.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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