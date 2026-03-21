Upgrade your coffee! Orthopaedic surgeon explains why Indians should switch to bullet coffee as a morning caffeine kick

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the benefits of starting your day with bullet coffee. In an Instagram video shared on March 20, he explains why swapping your regular milk-and-sugar coffee for this high-fat alternative could support steadier energy levels and better appetite control.

If your day doesn’t begin without that essential caffeine kick, a simple tweak to your routine could make your morning brew even more powerful. By swapping your usual milk-and-sugar coffee for bullet coffee , you can turn your cup into an antioxidant-rich, gut-friendly drink that keeps you fuller and more energised for longer. Sometimes, it’s the smallest changes that can deliver the biggest boost – and this one might just transform how you start your day.

Why you should make the switch Bullet coffee simply refers to adding a spoon of ghee to your regular black coffee. Dr Vora suggests that swapping your usual cup for this version could help prevent energy crashes, while also keeping hunger and cravings in check for longer.

He explains, “If Indians start drinking bullet coffee instead of regular coffee, energy crashes and constant hunger will disappear. Bullet coffee simply means adding a small amount of ghee to your regular black coffee.”

Benefits of bullet coffee The surgeon highlights that coffee is naturally packed with antioxidants, which promote liver function and overall metabolic health. Ghee, on the other hand, is a source of healthy fats that, when added to coffee, enhances its satiety value – helping promote a more stable and sustained energy release. It also contains butyric acid, a fatty acid known to support gut and digestive health. In addition, ghee provides essential fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which play a role in supporting immunity, bone strength, and cellular protection.

Dr Vora explains, “Coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants, which support liver function and metabolic health. When healthy fats are added to coffee, the drink's satiety effect and energy response feel more stable. Ghee naturally contains small amounts of butyric acid, which is a fatty acid associated with gut health and digestive support. Ghee is also a natural source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are important nutrients for immunity, bone health, and cellular protection.”

Word of caution While ghee offers several benefits, Dr Vora cautions that portion control is key, as it is highly calorie-dense. Just one tablespoon contains around 120 calories – more than enough to kick-start your day without overdoing it.

He explains, “Ghee is extremely calorie-dense; just one tablespoon has roughly 120 calories. If you are using it daily, portion control is very important. Usually, one tablespoon of ghee in morning coffee is more than enough.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.