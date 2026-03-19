Orthopaedic surgeon shares a natural solution to calcium deficiency packed with ‘8 times more calcium than milk’
Instead of popping another supplement, sometimes a nutrition-based approach can work better. Try out Dr Vora's recommendation to improve calcium deficiency.
Nutrition-led approaches can help address a range of health concerns, including nutrient deficiencies, by focusing on targeted dietary choices rather than relying solely on supplements. Certain everyday foods, often considered ‘superfoods’, can be just as effective when incorporated consistently into meals. Instead of turning to another pill, a more sustainable approach lies in making mindful additions to your diet – choosing foods that naturally provide the nutrients your body needs.
Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon shares the ‘single most powerful’ way to protect yourself from muscle and bone loss after 30
Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has shared a simple, natural remedy for calcium deficiency – one that may already be in your kitchen. In an Instagram video posted on March 18, he explains that even if you’re taking calcium supplements, you could still be deficient, as diet plays a crucial role. He highlights how incorporating sesame seeds into your daily routine can help bridge this gap.
A natural solution to calcium deficiency
According to Dr Vora, sesame seeds are an underrated yet powerful solution to calcium deficiency – one that remains largely underutilised in India. He points out that they contain significantly more calcium than milk – nearly eight times as much – making them small but exceptionally potent nutritional powerhouses.
The surgeon explains, “You may be taking calcium supplements, yet still deficient, because diet matters more. Sesame seeds are an underrated solution for calcium deficiency among Indians. Sesame seeds have almost eight times more calcium than milk, yet they are still missing from many Indian diets. Til or sesame seeds provide around 975 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making these tiny seeds a dense nutritional powerhouse.”
A rich nutritional profile
Dr Vora further adds that beyond being a rich source of calcium, sesame seeds are packed with essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, all of which work synergistically to support bone density and muscle function. They are also abundant in lignans – compounds known to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation – thereby protecting joints and promoting long-term bone health.
The surgeon elaborates, “Sesame seeds are rich in lignans, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, protect joints, and support long-term bone health. Along with calcium, they also contain magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, which work together to maintain bone density and muscle function.”
How to boost absorption?
Despite their strong nutritional profile, the surgeon notes that sesame seeds naturally contain phytates and oxalates – compounds that can slightly hinder calcium absorption. To overcome this, Dr Vora recommends soaking, roasting, or grinding the seeds, as these methods help improve bioavailability. He also emphasises that vitamin D plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, making adequate sunlight exposure and optimal vitamin D levels essential for this remedy to be effective.
The surgeon stresses, “However, sesame seeds naturally contain phytates and oxalates, which can slightly reduce calcium absorption. Therefore, soaking, roasting, or grinding them improves mineral bioavailability. Additionally, calcium cannot be properly absorbed without Vitamin D, so adequate sunlight exposure or optimal Vitamin D levels are essential.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.