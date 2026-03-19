Orthopaedic surgeon shares a natural solution to calcium deficiency packed with ‘8 times more calcium than milk’

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has shared a simple, natural remedy for calcium deficiency – one that may already be in your kitchen. In an Instagram video posted on March 18, he explains that even if you’re taking calcium supplements, you could still be deficient, as diet plays a crucial role. He highlights how incorporating sesame seeds into your daily routine can help bridge this gap.

Nutrition-led approaches can help address a range of health concerns, including nutrient deficiencies, by focusing on targeted dietary choices rather than relying solely on supplements . Certain everyday foods, often considered ‘superfoods’, can be just as effective when incorporated consistently into meals. Instead of turning to another pill, a more sustainable approach lies in making mindful additions to your diet – choosing foods that naturally provide the nutrients your body needs.

A natural solution to calcium deficiency According to Dr Vora, sesame seeds are an underrated yet powerful solution to calcium deficiency – one that remains largely underutilised in India. He points out that they contain significantly more calcium than milk – nearly eight times as much – making them small but exceptionally potent nutritional powerhouses.

The surgeon explains, “You may be taking calcium supplements, yet still deficient, because diet matters more. Sesame seeds are an underrated solution for calcium deficiency among Indians. Sesame seeds have almost eight times more calcium than milk, yet they are still missing from many Indian diets. Til or sesame seeds provide around 975 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making these tiny seeds a dense nutritional powerhouse.”

A rich nutritional profile Dr Vora further adds that beyond being a rich source of calcium, sesame seeds are packed with essential minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, all of which work synergistically to support bone density and muscle function. They are also abundant in lignans – compounds known to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation – thereby protecting joints and promoting long-term bone health.

The surgeon elaborates, “Sesame seeds are rich in lignans, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, protect joints, and support long-term bone health. Along with calcium, they also contain magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, which work together to maintain bone density and muscle function.”

How to boost absorption? Despite their strong nutritional profile, the surgeon notes that sesame seeds naturally contain phytates and oxalates – compounds that can slightly hinder calcium absorption. To overcome this, Dr Vora recommends soaking, roasting, or grinding the seeds, as these methods help improve bioavailability. He also emphasises that vitamin D plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, making adequate sunlight exposure and optimal vitamin D levels essential for this remedy to be effective.

The surgeon stresses, “However, sesame seeds naturally contain phytates and oxalates, which can slightly reduce calcium absorption. Therefore, soaking, roasting, or grinding them improves mineral bioavailability. Additionally, calcium cannot be properly absorbed without Vitamin D, so adequate sunlight exposure or optimal Vitamin D levels are essential.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.