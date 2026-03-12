City children missing vital nutrients? Pediatric neurologist flags diet problems: ‘Deficiency severely affects growth’

Childhood is a critical period of growth and development. During this period, parents need to provide adequate nutrition so that children's physical strength, cognitive abilities and immunity develop in the right direction. But with the growing influx of junk food and ultra-processed options all around, proper nourishment has a tendency to take a backseat. The convenience of food delivery apps makes them materialise at your doorstep with a tap of a phone.



Parents need to ensure their children's dietary requirements are met, to prevent nutritional deficiencies. (Picture credit: Freepik )

These foods are loaded with preservatives, sugar and additives, making them more palatable, so children are naturally drawn to them. As a result, healthier and more nutritious home-cooked meals are usually replaced. Over time, it creates major nutritional gaps in the children's diet.

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Sonam Kothari, pediatric neurologist and CEO and Co-Founder of Butterfly Learnings, who helped explain the dietary gaps children in urban cities often face and why these nutritional shortfalls are becoming increasingly common.



“The shift is largely because these foods are ‘highly palatable.’ However, they contain excessive sugar, salt and fats, which can put health at significant risk," she said.

This suggests that because these foods taste good, they naturally become more attractive to children. Since children are more willing to eat them without any fuss or tantrums, parents also don't mind. These foods are typically loaded with calories but contain very little nutritional value. Such empty-calorie foods mainly result in weight gain.