UK doctor reveals top 5 most calorie-dense foods: Not butter and ghee, even dark chocolate with 85% or more cocoa…

If you are trying to gain weight, these food items might accelerate the process and help you become fit; however, if you are trying to lose weight , keep them out of your sight.

Whether you are trying to lose weight or gain weight, finding the right balance between calories and exercise is important to achieve the desired results. However, in both processes, you need to be aware about calorie-dense food items that will help you either way. Dr Sermed Mezher, a UK-based general practitioner, in a March 13, 2026, Instagram post shared the top five calorie-rich food items that you need to be aware of. Also read | Nutritionist explains why all vegetarians should have these seeds daily because it is a complete source of protein

These are the top five most calorie-dense foods, according to the doctor:

Dark chocolate (550-575 cals per 100 g) Dark chocolate is well-known for some of its health benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants like flavonols, combating oxidative stress, reducing inflammation, improving cognitive function, and may enhance mood. But it is high in calories. According to Dr Mezher, “Dark chocolate with 85 percent or more cocoa has more calories than milk chocolate and less water, which means more space for fat.”

Seeds (575-600 cals per 100 g) According to Dr Sermed Mezher, ‘seeds are made of enough energy to grow an entire plant. They are a dense combination of proteins, fats, and very little water.’

Nuts (600-720 cals per 100 g) “Nuts and nut butter are also nature’s energy pods, and when ground into butter, they have similar calorie density,” said Dr Mezher. They act as pre-digestion, so they are often over-consumed.

Butter and Ghee (715-870 cals per 100 g) Butter and ghee primarily contain fat, but they have a small amount of water. They also have milk solids – so Dr Mezher ranks them amongst the top calorie-rich food items. So, it’s recommended to avoid them if you are trying to lose weight.

Pure oils (880-900 cals per 100 g) Pure oils like olive oil and coconut oil are 100 percent fat with zero water, fibre, or protein. Even one tablespoon of these oils can be 120 calories and thus should be strictly avoided if someone is trying to lose weight and keep track of calorie count."While it can be a part of a healthy, balanced diet, it’s not necessary for someone who wants to be on an energy-deficient diet to lose weight," Dr Mezher said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.