Fitness coach shares weight loss red flags: '4 signs you will never lose weight’
Quitting midway while working on losing weight is a common phenomenon. Amaka reveals how to spot signs that suggest one is about to quit and work on it.
Sustainable weight loss is a comprehensive process that involves, among other things, exercising well and eating a healthy diet. Even when one maintains a healthy lifestyle, the timeline for transformation varies depending on the individual.
Also Read | Heart transplant specialist shares top 7 ways to lower blood pressure: From ‘magic mineral to avoiding 2 heart killers'
Thus, becoming unmotivated midway through the weight loss journey is a common phenomenon. Taking to Instagram on March 6, nutritionist and fitness coach Amaka listed 4 early warning signs of quitting that are best addressed as soon as possible, and titled her post: ‘4 signs you will never lose weight’.
1. Excessive focus on the scale
Focusing on reading the scale and giving up or overeating when one does not see the results that they expect is at the top of Amaka’s list of red flags that deserve immediate rectification.
Two weeks is not always long enough to see significant results, even when one is eating a calorie-deficient diet and exercising, shared the fitness coach.
Giving up on the journey right after getting started often puts an individual in a loop and keeps them perpetually away from the final result.
It is important to shift the focus from the scale, noted Amaka. Instead, one can focus on other signs of progress, such as body measurements, pictures, and so on.
2. Negative attitude
Mindset is key to the weight loss journey, and always focusing on the negatives does not do an individual any favours.
According to Amaka, it is essential to give up on the negative words such as:
- “I can’t exercise”
- “I can’t lose weight. I’ve tried before, let me just try, but I know this won’t work”
- “I can’t give up on junk foods”
- “I can’t drink water”
- “I can’t stay consistent”
It is essential to keep a positive mindset and focus on reaching goals. Even resorting to spirituality might help with this, shared Amaka.
3. Taking a break after some progress
To lose weight and maintain it, an individual needs to be consistent with their lifestyle. It is not a good idea to take a break every time some progress is made.
For instance, if a person starts with the goal of losing 10kg, taking a break after cutting five will likely result in them never reaching the target. Without consistent effort, one will not only end up not losing more weight, but also gain back what they have lost, cautioned Amaka.
4. Lack of sleep
Consistently getting less sleep or rest than required can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, noted Amaka. This can lead to difficulty in losing weight, as well as gaining weight. Elevated cortisol levels caused by lack of rest actively stop a person from losing weight, shared the fitness coach.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.