Fitness coach shares weight loss red flags: '4 signs you will never lose weight’

Thus, becoming unmotivated midway through the weight loss journey is a common phenomenon. Taking to Instagram on March 6, nutritionist and fitness coach Amaka listed 4 early warning signs of quitting that are best addressed as soon as possible, and titled her post: ‘4 signs you will never lose weight’.

Sustainable weight loss is a comprehensive process that involves, among other things, exercising well and eating a healthy diet. Even when one maintains a healthy lifestyle, the timeline for transformation varies depending on the individual.

1. Excessive focus on the scale Focusing on reading the scale and giving up or overeating when one does not see the results that they expect is at the top of Amaka’s list of red flags that deserve immediate rectification.

Two weeks is not always long enough to see significant results, even when one is eating a calorie-deficient diet and exercising, shared the fitness coach.

Giving up on the journey right after getting started often puts an individual in a loop and keeps them perpetually away from the final result.

It is important to shift the focus from the scale, noted Amaka. Instead, one can focus on other signs of progress, such as body measurements, pictures, and so on.

2. Negative attitude Mindset is key to the weight loss journey, and always focusing on the negatives does not do an individual any favours.

According to Amaka, it is essential to give up on the negative words such as:

“I can’t exercise”

“I can’t lose weight. I’ve tried before, let me just try, but I know this won’t work”

“I can’t give up on junk foods”

“I can’t drink water”

“I can’t stay consistent” It is essential to keep a positive mindset and focus on reaching goals. Even resorting to spirituality might help with this, shared Amaka.

3. Taking a break after some progress To lose weight and maintain it, an individual needs to be consistent with their lifestyle. It is not a good idea to take a break every time some progress is made.

For instance, if a person starts with the goal of losing 10kg, taking a break after cutting five will likely result in them never reaching the target. Without consistent effort, one will not only end up not losing more weight, but also gain back what they have lost, cautioned Amaka.

4. Lack of sleep Consistently getting less sleep or rest than required can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, noted Amaka. This can lead to difficulty in losing weight, as well as gaining weight. Elevated cortisol levels caused by lack of rest actively stop a person from losing weight, shared the fitness coach.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.