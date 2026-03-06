Heart transplant specialist shares top 7 ways to lower blood pressure: From ‘magic mineral to avoiding 2 heart killers'

However, that is sometimes not the case. To help out in this situation, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, took to Instagram on March 5 and listed 7 clinically proven ways to help lower blood pressure.

High blood pressure (BP) is one of the most common chronic ailments found in society and a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, blood pressure is the amount of force exerted by blood to go through the arteries, and should be below 120/80 mm Hg for normal adults.

1. Reduce salt intake Cutting the amount of salt consumed daily is one of the best ways to lower blood pressure. “The American Heart Association recommends keeping sodium below 1,500 mg per day for optimal blood pressure control,” stated Dr Yaranov. Avoiding processed foods and cooking with fresh ingredients helps.

2. Follow a structured diet Dr Yaranov suggested following the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), which has been clinically proven to lower blood pressure. The diet prioritises fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

3. Consume sufficient potassium Potassium is considered to be the “magic mineral” when it comes to lowering blood pressure, according to Dr Yaranov. It helps to flush out excess sodium from the bloodstream and helps to relax the vessels. Natural sources of potassium include bananas, avocados, spinach, and beans. One can also consult with their doctor and opt for supplements, if needed.

4. Do the right exercises Not all workouts are the same, cautioned the cardiologist. The best workout for heart health is a combination of aerobic exercises and strength training.

Aerobic exercises, also known as cardio, involve walking, cycling, and swimming. They are rhythmic and repetitive, increasing the heart rate and forcing the body to use more oxygen to produce energy. Strength training includes exercises that make muscles work against a resistant force, and can be done with equipment such as weights, or freehand, such as with squats and push-ups.

5. Lower stress level Chronic stress is a silent killer that keeps blood pressure levels elevated. One can try taking deep breaths, meditating, and prioritising sleep (at least seven to nine hours every day) to bring it down, shared Dr Yaranov.

6. Quit smoking and alcohol Two of the greatest threats to heart health are smoking and the consumption of alcohol. Quitting the habits completely or even cutting back can help lower blood pressure and potentially add years to one’s life, noted Dr Yaranov.

7. Do not skip medications Sometimes, lifestyle changes are not sufficient to keep the blood pressure level in check, and many are prescribed blood pressure medications by their doctors. There is nothing wrong with seeking medical help, shared the cardiologist, and one must always remember to take their medications regularly, as prescribed by their doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.