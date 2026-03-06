Heart transplant specialist shares top 7 ways to lower blood pressure: From ‘magic mineral to avoiding 2 heart killers'
There are a number of ways to help lower blood pressure at home. However, it is perfectly fine to seek medical help when needed and follow through with it.
High blood pressure (BP) is one of the most common chronic ailments found in society and a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, blood pressure is the amount of force exerted by blood to go through the arteries, and should be below 120/80 mm Hg for normal adults.
Also Read | Acne to poor sleep: 7 signs your gut health is compromised and what to eat to improve it
However, that is sometimes not the case. To help out in this situation, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, took to Instagram on March 5 and listed 7 clinically proven ways to help lower blood pressure.
1. Reduce salt intake
Cutting the amount of salt consumed daily is one of the best ways to lower blood pressure. “The American Heart Association recommends keeping sodium below 1,500 mg per day for optimal blood pressure control,” stated Dr Yaranov. Avoiding processed foods and cooking with fresh ingredients helps.
2. Follow a structured diet
Dr Yaranov suggested following the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), which has been clinically proven to lower blood pressure. The diet prioritises fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.
3. Consume sufficient potassium
Potassium is considered to be the “magic mineral” when it comes to lowering blood pressure, according to Dr Yaranov. It helps to flush out excess sodium from the bloodstream and helps to relax the vessels. Natural sources of potassium include bananas, avocados, spinach, and beans. One can also consult with their doctor and opt for supplements, if needed.
4. Do the right exercises
Not all workouts are the same, cautioned the cardiologist. The best workout for heart health is a combination of aerobic exercises and strength training.
Aerobic exercises, also known as cardio, involve walking, cycling, and swimming. They are rhythmic and repetitive, increasing the heart rate and forcing the body to use more oxygen to produce energy. Strength training includes exercises that make muscles work against a resistant force, and can be done with equipment such as weights, or freehand, such as with squats and push-ups.
5. Lower stress level
Chronic stress is a silent killer that keeps blood pressure levels elevated. One can try taking deep breaths, meditating, and prioritising sleep (at least seven to nine hours every day) to bring it down, shared Dr Yaranov.
6. Quit smoking and alcohol
Two of the greatest threats to heart health are smoking and the consumption of alcohol. Quitting the habits completely or even cutting back can help lower blood pressure and potentially add years to one’s life, noted Dr Yaranov.
7. Do not skip medications
Sometimes, lifestyle changes are not sufficient to keep the blood pressure level in check, and many are prescribed blood pressure medications by their doctors. There is nothing wrong with seeking medical help, shared the cardiologist, and one must always remember to take their medications regularly, as prescribed by their doctor.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.