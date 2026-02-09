Snacking out of boredom? UK surgeon shares 1 hack to curb mindless munching by regulating appetite and satiety hormones
If boredom or stress makes you snack mindlessly, Dr Rajan shares a simple, science-backed hack that can help curb those urges.
If you find yourself constantly reaching for snacks despite not feeling truly hungry, you’re not alone. Mindless munching - driven by boredom, stress, or habit - can quietly add unnecessary calories over the day. While willpower alone rarely works, simple, science-backed hacks can help interrupt this cycle and give your brain a pause before you snack out of reflex rather than need.
Also Read | What is ‘food noise’? UK surgeon explains why people with obesity are more reactive to food; shares 5 ways to curb it
Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a simple yet effective hack to curb boredom-driven hunger - those moments when you feel the urge to snack without genuine physical hunger. In an Instagram video shared on February 9, the surgeon explains how the simple act of drinking sparkling water can act as a useful tool to curb mindless snacking by helping regulate appetite and hunger signals.
Can sparkling water help?
According to Dr Rajan, much of what we perceive as hunger isn’t true hunger at all, but is often driven by boredom, stress, or the brain’s need for stimulation. He explains that appetite is centrally regulated and influenced by several physiological signals - including inputs from the gut, the vagus nerve, and stomach stretch receptors. In other words, the urge to snack isn’t just psychological; it has a strong biological component too. This is where sparkling water can help, by stimulating these pathways and potentially reducing the urge to eat mindlessly.
He highlights, “Have you ever noticed that a lot of your hunger isn't actual hunger, but boredom, stress, or your brain looking for stimulation? This is something I've noticed in myself. And weirdly enough, something as simple as sparkling water helps with that. Not just psychologically, but physiologically. Your appetite is centrally coordinated. Your hypothalamus integrates signals from the gut, the vagus nerve, stretch receptors in the stomach and gut hormones.”
The physiological mechanism of the hack
Gastric distention
The surgeon explains that when you drink sparkling water, the carbonation adds volume and gently stretches the stomach, triggering signals to the brain that promote a sense of fullness and help curb further calorie intake.
Dr Rajan elaborates, “When you drink sparkling water, the CO2 and carbonation increases gastric distension. Your stomach physically stretches and this activates mechanoreceptors in the stomach wall, and these send signals via the vagus nerve to the hypothalamus and brain stem. The message is that volume is detected and energy intake can pause. And in early appetite regulation, volume influences satiety more than calories.”
Appetite hormones
The surgeon adds that drinking sparkling water, which gently stretches the stomach walls, can help suppress the primary hunger hormone, ghrelin, while stimulating satiety hormones such as GLP-1 and PYY. Together, these hormonal shifts may reduce appetite and help quiet food-related “noise.”
He explains, “That stretch also suppresses ghrelin, your primary hunger hormone. It also triggers the release of satiety hormones from enteroendocrine cells lining the intestine like GLP-1 and PYY. These continue to slow gastric emptying and reduce appetite drive. And this is not just a placebo effect. It is a neuroendocrine appetite regulation. And boredom isn't just energy deficiency. It can be considered low-grade appetite noise. The carbonation can also mildly stimulate gastric motility, helping the stomach feel full and active instead of empty.”
Not a direct weight loss hack
However, Dr Rajan clarifies that sparkling water does not directly lead to fat loss, as calories still matter. Instead, it can act as a helpful tool to suppress appetite, making it easier to make more mindful and healthier food choices.
He highlights, “This is not fat loss, and it doesn't override calories. Think of sparkling water as buying your brain time to make a rational choice, so the urge to eat can pass before it becomes a behaviour.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.