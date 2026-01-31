What is ‘food noise’? UK surgeon explains why people with obesity are more reactive to food; shares 5 ways to curb it

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the crucial distinction between food noise and physical hunger - explaining how the brain’s reactivity to food cues differs in people with obesity, and why this difference goes far beyond willpower or appetite alone. In an Instagram video shared on January 31, the surgeon outlines practical ways to curb food noise, while also highlighting how GLP-1 treatments can help quiet these persistent food-related thoughts by improving gut-brain signalling and appetite regulation.

Do you find yourself constantly thinking about food - replaying cravings and food-related thoughts even when you’re full and not physically hungry? For many people, especially those living with obesity , this relentless mental chatter isn’t a lack of discipline or willpower problem, but a reflection of real, measurable biology. Known as food noise, these intrusive thoughts are fundamentally different from normal hunger - and understanding that distinction is key to breaking the stigma around obesity and helping people access the right kind of support.

What is food noise? According to Dr Rajan, food noise isn’t just your stomach chattering - it originates in the brain. It goes beyond normal hunger, cravings or appetite, manifesting instead as constant, intrusive thoughts about food that linger regardless of whether you’re actually physically hungry.

He explains, “It's persistent, intrusive thoughts about food that show up even when you're not physically hungry. You've eaten, you're full, yet your brain keeps looping thoughts about food. In the scientific literature, this has long been called food preoccupation or food cue sensitivity and food noise is just the modern packaging.”

The obesity link Dr Rajan points out that food noise is more common in people with obesity, and these individuals experience more intense brain responses associated with food, making it harder to ignore cravings. Obesity is ultimately not a matter of weak willpower, but biological malfunction.

He explains, “Brain imaging studies show that people with obesity have greater activation in reward related brain regions when shown pictures of food compared to those of a normal weight. Same food, same image, but different brain responses. This means that food cues are literally louder and harder to ignore for certain types of brains. So, it's not just a matter of willpower, it's driven by biology.”

Food noise and gut hormones Food noise is governed by multiple overlapping systems, where different gut hormones interact with other aspects like stress, psychological conditioning, and the gut microbiome. While physical hunger can be curbed by eating food, food noise is something completely different, and thus merely following a restrictive diet can make it worse for many individuals.

Dr Rajan explains, “Food noise is governed by multiple overlapping systems. Brain reward and dopamine pathways, gut hormones like GLP-1, PYY, ghrelin, potentially psychological conditioning and restriction history, stress biology, cortisol, genetics, and even the gut microbiome. This is why very restrictive diets don't work for some people and could make food noise even worse. Physical hunger is usually because of an energy deficit and that resolves with eating. Food noise is cue-driven, cognitive, and emotional and often persists despite eating. It's a different mechanism and often requires a different strategy.”

How does GLP-1 treatment help? According to the surgeon, people treated with GLP-1 hormones don’t just experience reduced appetite - they also spend far less time thinking about food. GLP-1s do not magically curb hunger, but improve appetite and satiety signals in the gut-brain pathway.

Dr Rajan states, “In one clinical trial, people treated with a GLP-1 showed significant reduction in food preoccupation within 6 weeks compared to a placebo. So, they weren't just eating less, they were actually thinking about food less. That's why many patients describe GLP-1s as ‘turning down the noise’, not just killing hunger.”

How to curb food noise? Experiencing food noise can be mentally exhausting and deeply distracting - but Dr Rajan outlines a few practical, science-backed strategies that can help quiet these persistent food-related thoughts and restore a healthier relationship with eating.