9 signs of iron deficiency in women: From hair fall to chalk cravings, expert explains unique symptoms

Low iron levels in women can lead to a range of symptoms, from hair loss and hair thinning to frequent dizziness, headaches, and constant fatigue. Iron deficiency is common in women due to factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and dietary gaps. Maintaining adequate iron levels is essential because iron is needed to produce haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Sufficient iron supports proper muscle function, helps prevent weakness and breathlessness, and plays a key role in brain health and mental well-being. Symptoms that indicate low iron level in women's (Freepik)

Dr Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots: “When iron levels are low, oxygen delivery to tissues reduces, leading to fatigue and reduced physical capacity. Prolonged iron deficiency can eventually progress to iron-deficiency anaemia, affecting daily functioning and long-term well-being.”

Common symptoms of low iron level in women As per the gynaecologist, these are some of the key symptoms of low iron levels in women:

Persistent fatigue and weakness, even after adequate rest

Pale or dull skin and worsening dark circles

Shortness of breath and palpitations, especially during mild exertion

Headaches, dizziness, poor concentration, and memory lapses

Excessive hair fall, thinning hair, and brittle or spoon-shaped nails

Cold hands and feet due to reduced oxygen circulation

Frequent infections linked to weakened immunity

Unusual cravings for things like ice, chalk, or clay

Restless leg syndrome, particularly noticeable at night Since a lot of these symptoms often overlap with daily fatigue, many women delay diagnosis until iron deficiency becomes more severe.

Who is at a higher risk of iron deficiency? While deficiency of iron can affect anyone, certain groups of women are more vulnerable. These include:

Women who have heavy or longer menstrual periods.

Pregnant women or those in their postpartum period, due to the increased iron demand and blood loss during delivery.

Adolescent girls, owing to rapid growth and onset of menstruation

Women with low dietary iron intake, including vegetarians, vegans, or those on restrictive diets

Women with gastrointestinal disorders such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, or chronic gastritis that impair absorption

Women with closely spaced pregnancies, not allowing adequate time to rebuild iron stores

Chronic blood loss, caused by fibroids, hemorrhoids, or gastrointestinal bleeding Ways to manage low iron level in women Increase the intake of iron-rich foods like methi, lentils, and chickpeas, says The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. However, always consult the doctor before beginning any diet.

iron-rich foods like methi, lentils, and chickpeas, says The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. However, always consult the doctor before beginning any diet. As per the Nutrients journal, you can combine iron with vitamin C to enhance iron absorption.

Clinical guidelines published in The Lancet Haematology recommend iron supplements for moderate to severe deficiency when diet alone is insufficient. However, consult a doctor before beginning any supplements. When to seek medical evaluation? As per the gynaecologist, women should consider medical evaluation if they experience:

Persistent fatigue

Breathlessness during minimal physical activity

Frequent headaches, dizziness, or poor concentration

Excessive or unexplained hair fall

Pale appearance or dark circles

Heavy, prolonged, or irregular menstrual cycles

Palpitations or rapid heartbeat A simple blood test, including haemoglobin, serum ferritin, and iron studies, can help confirm iron deficiency in women, says the gynaecologist. Importantly, treatment should not focus only on supplements; identifying and managing the underlying cause, such as heavy menstrual bleeding or absorption issues, is equally essential. Early diagnosis can prevent progression of low iron level to anaemia and its complications. Symptoms like fatigue should not be ignored; sometimes it is the body’s way of signaling low iron levels.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)