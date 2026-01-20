Save big on 5 hair growth supplements: Offers up to 40% in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin (Manufactured In Australia) Boosts Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips & Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)View Details
Hair growth supplements work best when you think beyond oils and serums. While topical care helps on the surface, stronger, fuller hair usually begins with what you feed your body. Nutrients like biotin, iron, and vitamin D play a direct role in how well your follicles function and how long your hair stays in its growth phase. A deficiency can come in the way of the normal hair growth cycle, leading to hair loss, says dermatologist Dr Geetika Srivastava to HealthShots.
That’s why the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is a smart time to invest in long-term hair care. When you feed your hair the essential supplement, it becomes healthier, longer, and stronger. Some hair supplements are designed to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth. But always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplementation.
5 supplements for hair growth you must try in 2026
From biotin to powerful vitamin E, let’s explore the incredible hair supplements that can help boost hair growth and offer incredible benefits.
Biotin
Biotin plays an important role in keratin production, the main protein that forms hair strands. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Srivastava tells HealthShots that biotin deficiency, whether genetic or acquired, can lead to noticeable hair fall, and supplementation may support regrowth. A 2017 study published in Skin Appendage Disorders also found that biotin supplementation improved hair growth in people with low levels. As per NHS guidelines, up to 0.9 mg of biotin per day from supplements is considered safe.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D supports calcium balance, immune health, and normal hair follicle function. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to hair loss, especially in women. A 2016 study published in the International Journal of Trichology reported an association between vitamin D deficiency and female pattern hair loss. Dr Geetika Srivastava explains to HealthShots that vitamin D is formed in the skin through sunlight exposure, and low levels can disrupt the hair growth cycle. As per NHS guidance, adults need around 10 micrograms of vitamin D daily.
Iron and zinc
Iron helps carry oxygen to the hair roots, while zinc supports hair tissue growth and repair. Together, they strengthen follicles and keep hair firmly anchored at the scalp. Reducing excessive hair fall and improving the security of each strand's hold, especially during periods of weakness or shedding. Dr Pawan Singh, Associate Consultant and Dermatologist, explains to Healthshots why this vitamin–mineral combination forms a reliable base for thicker, stronger hair.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C plays a key role in hair health by improving the body’s ability to absorb iron, a mineral essential for strong hair roots. Iron deficiency, or anaemia, is often associated with hair loss. Dr Geetika Srivastava, getting enough vitamin C from foods like citrus fruits and tomatoes helps improve iron absorption and may support better hair growth. The NHS recommends about 40 mg of vitamin C daily for adults. Harvard Health Publishing also reports that vitamin C supplements can be helpful when hair loss is linked to low iron levels.
Multi-nutrient DHT blockers
These formulas use natural ingredients like saw palmetto and pumpkin seed extract to help limit DHT, a hormone known to shrink hair follicles over time. By controlling DHT activity, they support healthier hair growth cycles. People dealing with hereditary thinning or gradual hair loss linked to age or hormonal changes should try these supplements.
Anyone facing hair fall, thinning, or weak hair due to nutrient gaps can consider them.
Most people notice changes in 8–12 weeks with regular use.
It’s better to choose one complete formula unless advised by a doctor.
Yes, when taken as directed and suited to your nutritional needs.
