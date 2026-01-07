Worried about slow hair growth? These 8 top-rated hair growth serums may help in 2026
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 11:26 am IST
Dealing with slow hair growth? This guide shares 8 top-rated serums that support scalp care and help improve hair strength.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate | Redensyl, Anagain, Baicapil, Caffeine, Biotin & Rice Water | Advanced Serum for Scalp | Controls Hairfall & Boosts New Growth | In-Vivo Tested | For Men & Women | 30ml View Details
₹699
|
Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% + Baicapil Advanced Hair Growth Serum (30ml) for Scalp with Korean Black Rice, Saw Palmetto | Control Fall, Stimulate Regrowth, Increase Density | For Women & Men View Details
₹545
|
ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum 2.0 Spray, 50ml | Advanced Patent Filed Clinically Proven Scalp Treatment for Hair Fall Control & Regrowth | British Medical Publication | Redensyl, Anagain, Regendil®, Rosemary Oil | Lightweight, Non-Sticky Solution | Men & Women View Details
₹749
|
Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum | 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 3% Baicapil, 1% Capilia Longa, Rosemary, Biotin & Rice Water | Controls Hair Fall & Supports Hair Density | for Women & Men | 30ml View Details
₹764
|
Be Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Serum (Roll On) | 3% Redensyl & 2% Anagain | Hair fall control serum for Women & Men | Promotes Hair Growth & Stimulates Hair Follicles | For All Hair Types | 25ml View Details
₹599
|
Blue Nectar Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum View Details
Soulflower Hair Growth Serum, Rosemary Oil, 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, Caffeine, Melanogray, Biotin, Rice Water, Clinically Tested on Real people, Hair growth & Hair fall control for Women & Men | 30ml View Details
₹529
|
Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Treatment Scalp Serum ,30ml |Ayurvedic Hair Growth Serum View Details
₹460
