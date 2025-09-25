Nutritionist shares 7 iron-rich foods for vegetarians and vegans: Legumes, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and more
“Vegetarians and vegans can easily elevate the quantity of iron in their diet by incorporating plant-based iron-rich food,” said Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi.
Iron is a crucial nutrient required for transfer of oxygen to each part of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi, head, clinical nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida explained the importance of having iron-rich foods in everyday diet. “Vegetarians and vegans can easily elevate the quantity of iron in their diet by incorporating plant-based iron-rich food,” the nutritionist added. Also read | 5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters
Here’s how vegetarians and vegans can add more iron-rich foods to their diet:
1. Legumes
- Lentils: 6.6 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
- Chickpeas: 4.7 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
- Black beans: 3.9 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
2. Leafy greens
- Spinach: 6.9 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
- Kale: 2.5 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
3. Nuts and seeds
- Pumpkin seeds: 4.2 mg of iron per 1/4 cup
- Sesame seeds: 3.3 mg of iron per 1 tablespoon
4. Whole grains
- Quinoa: 2.8 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked
5. Tofu and tempeh
- Tofu: 3.4 mg of iron per 3 oz serving
6. Dried fruits
- Dried apricots: 3.4 mg of iron per 1 cup
7. Dark chocolate
- Dark chocolate: 3.3 mg of iron per 1 oz serving
Tips for increasing iron absorption:
- Vitamin C: Along with eating iron-rich foods, consume food products that are rich in vitamin C (like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and tomatoes) to increase absorption. Also read | Fighting iron deficiency: Dietary tips to boost your iron absorption
- Avoid inhibitors: When consuming iron-rich foods, try to limit or avoid foods that inhibit iron absorption like tea, coffee and calcium-rich foods.
- Cooking in cast iron: The use of cast iron cookware for cooking can elevate the quantity of iron in diet, especially for acidic foods like tomatoes.
“By eating these iron-rich foods as part of their diet and also following the above-mentioned tips, vegetarians and vegans can maintain optimum iron levels, improving their general health,” said Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
