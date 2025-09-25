Nutritionist shares 7 iron-rich foods for vegetarians and vegans: Legumes, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and more

Iron is a crucial nutrient required for transfer of oxygen to each part of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi, head, clinical nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida explained the importance of having iron-rich foods in everyday diet. “Vegetarians and vegans can easily elevate the quantity of iron in their diet by incorporating plant-based iron-rich food,” the nutritionist added. Also read | 5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters Nuts and seeds are loaded with iron.(Unsplash)

Here’s how vegetarians and vegans can add more iron-rich foods to their diet:

1. Legumes

Lentils: 6.6 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

Chickpeas: 4.7 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

Black beans: 3.9 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

2. Leafy greens

Spinach: 6.9 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

Kale: 2.5 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

3. Nuts and seeds

Pumpkin seeds: 4.2 mg of iron per 1/4 cup

Sesame seeds: 3.3 mg of iron per 1 tablespoon

4. Whole grains

Quinoa: 2.8 mg of iron per 1 cup cooked

5. Tofu and tempeh

Tofu: 3.4 mg of iron per 3 oz serving

6. Dried fruits

Dried apricots: 3.4 mg of iron per 1 cup

7. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate: 3.3 mg of iron per 1 oz serving

Tips for increasing iron absorption:

Vitamin C : Along with eating iron-rich foods, consume food products that are rich in vitamin C (like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and tomatoes) to increase absorption. Also read | Fighting iron deficiency: Dietary tips to boost your iron absorption

: Along with eating iron-rich foods, consume food products that are rich in vitamin C (like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and tomatoes) to increase absorption. Avoid inhibitors : When consuming iron-rich foods, try to limit or avoid foods that inhibit iron absorption like tea, coffee and calcium-rich foods.

: When consuming iron-rich foods, try to limit or avoid foods that inhibit iron absorption like tea, coffee and calcium-rich foods. Cooking in cast iron: The use of cast iron cookware for cooking can elevate the quantity of iron in diet, especially for acidic foods like tomatoes.

“By eating these iron-rich foods as part of their diet and also following the above-mentioned tips, vegetarians and vegans can maintain optimum iron levels, improving their general health,” said Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi. Also read | AIIMs trained gut doctor shares top 7 foods for high blood pressure, iron deficiency for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.