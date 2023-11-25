5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters
Worried about low energy levels during cold weather? Combat winter fatigue with these 5 delicious and iron-rich recipes.
Iron-rich dishes can support your overall well-being, moods and energy levels, more so in winters, the season which is bound to make you feel lethargic and low. An important mineral, iron helps to make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen from lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Dark green veggies, dry fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes are all winter-friendly foods which are also high in iron. Some of the symptoms of iron deficiency are fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, headaches, irritability, among others; if you are experiencing any of these signs, you must get your iron levels checked. (Also read | 5 nourishing winter recipes to beat the chill and treat your taste buds)
In the meanwhile, here are some iron-rich recipes suggested by Nutritionist Dr Nitika Kohli, that can beat your winter blues and boost energy during the season.
Easy iron-rich recipes
1. Spinach Lentil Soup
Ingredients
Split yellow lentils (toor dal)
Fresh spinach leaves
Turmeric powder
Cumin seeds
Garlic
Ginger
Green chillies
Ghee
Salt
Water
Method
- Cook lentils in water and turmeric until soft
- In a separate pan, sizzle cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and green chillies in ghee
- Add in spinach and stir until wilted and combine with the lentils, add salt, and let simmer for a few minutes
2. Beetroot and Carrot salad
Ingredients
Grated beetroot
Grated carrot
Lemon juice
Fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves
Roasted cumin powder
Salt
Black pepper
Method
- Mix grated beetroot and carrot
- Season with salt, lemon juice, and roasted cumin powder
- Garnish with chopped coriander
3. Ragi Porridge
Ingredients
Ragi flour
Water
Milk (for almond milk)
Jaggery or sweetener of choice
Cardamom powder
Method
- Stir ragi flour in water until thick
- Add milk, sweetener and cardamom
- Cook until the desired consistency is achieved
4. Pomegranate and Dates Chutney
Ingredients
Pomegranate seeds
Dates
Cumin powder
Salt
Red chilli powder
Method
- Blend pomegranate seeds and dates to make a thick paste
- Season with cumin powder, salt, and a pinch of red chilli powder
5. Black Sesame Seed Laddoos
Ingredients
Black sesame seeds
Sweet jaggery or date paste
Rich ghee
Method
- Grind sesame seeds until coarse
- Mix with jaggery or date paste and ghee to form a dough
- Roll into bite-sized balls and enjoy a healthy, energy-packed snack!