5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters

Iron-rich dishes can support your overall well-being, moods and energy levels, more so in winters, the season which is bound to make you feel lethargic and low. An important mineral, iron helps to make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen from lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Dark green veggies, dry fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes are all winter-friendly foods which are also high in iron. Some of the symptoms of iron deficiency are fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, headaches, irritability, among others; if you are experiencing any of these signs, you must get your iron levels checked. (Also read | 5 nourishing winter recipes to beat the chill and treat your taste buds) Dark green veggies, dry fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes are all winter-friendly foods which are also high in iron. (Freepik)

In the meanwhile, here are some iron-rich recipes suggested by Nutritionist Dr Nitika Kohli, that can beat your winter blues and boost energy during the season.

Easy iron-rich recipes

1. Spinach Lentil Soup

Ingredients

Split yellow lentils (toor dal)

Fresh spinach leaves

Turmeric powder

Cumin seeds

Garlic

Ginger

Green chillies

Ghee

Salt

Water

Method

Cook lentils in water and turmeric until soft

In a separate pan, sizzle cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and green chillies in ghee

Add in spinach and stir until wilted and combine with the lentils, add salt, and let simmer for a few minutes

2. Beetroot and Carrot salad

Ingredients

Grated beetroot

Grated carrot

Lemon juice

Fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves

Roasted cumin powder

Salt

Black pepper

Method

Mix grated beetroot and carrot

Season with salt, lemon juice, and roasted cumin powder

Garnish with chopped coriander

3. Ragi Porridge

Ingredients

Ragi flour

Water

Milk (for almond milk)

Jaggery or sweetener of choice

Cardamom powder

Method

Stir ragi flour in water until thick

Add milk, sweetener and cardamom

Cook until the desired consistency is achieved

4. Pomegranate and Dates Chutney

Ingredients

Pomegranate seeds

Dates

Cumin powder

Salt

Red chilli powder

Method

Blend pomegranate seeds and dates to make a thick paste

Season with cumin powder, salt, and a pinch of red chilli powder

5. Black Sesame Seed Laddoos

Ingredients

Black sesame seeds

Sweet jaggery or date paste

Rich ghee

Method