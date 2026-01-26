Gastroenterologist explains why dinner time is as important as dinner plate: ‘Early dinner can help hormones and…’

Taking to Instagram on January 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained the health benefits of an early dinner and shared by what time we should have it.

Staying healthy is a comprehensive endeavour that goes beyond following the right diet and exercising. Smaller things, such as when we have our dinner, play a bigger role.

Drawbacks of having dinner late Dr Sethi shared the following disadvantages of having dinner late:

Insulin sensitivity drops by 30% to 40%

Fat burning slows down

Sleep hormones (melatonin) clash with digestion “This happens because your body keeps digesting when it is time to repair and detox,” elaborated the gastroenterologist. “That's why you wake up heavy, bloated, or still tired - even after 8 hours of sleep.”

Benefits of having an early dinner Among individuals who have dinner before 7 pm, research has shown the following benefits, even as calorie intake remains the same as those having a late dinner:

15% lower nighttime glucose

Better insulin sensitivity

Improved sleep quality Dr Sethi explained the phenomenon, stating, “After sunset, melatonin rises naturally, and insulin release weakens. This can lead to poorer sleep and greater fat storage overnight.”

What is the best time to have dinner? To maximise health benefits, we should have the final meal of the day by 7 pm. According to Dr Sethi, even a delay of two and a half hours can negatively affect the body.

7 pm dinner leads to stable sugar, better sleep

9:30 pm dinner leads to higher sugar, slower repair “For those with diabetes, prediabetes, or fatty liver, post-dinner sugar spikes are often nearly 30-50% higher, sometimes more, depending on insulin resistance,” observed the gastroenterologist.

“This is why early dinner can help hormones and sugar control, which is crucial for prediabetes, diabetes and fatty liver,” he added.

It is not an extreme lifestyle that keeps us healthy, but rather eating “in tune” with how our body is built.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.