Fortis gastroenterologist says if Indians had 10 raisins daily it would ease constipation, bloating, boost heart health

According to Dr Vatsya, if Indians regularly consume raisins , half of the population's constipation problems could be solved. Highlighting the gut health benefits of having raisins, he added, “Constipation doesn’t always require medication, as raisins act as a gentle, natural stool softener by improving gut water balance and supporting smoother bowel movements.”

Dr Vatsya, a gastroenterologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, highlighted the many benefits of eating raisins daily in a January 25 Instagram post. Let's learn what he said in the clip.

Raisins are heaped with vast reserves of nutrients, offering a host of health benefits if you consume them regularly. But is eating them daily, especially those soaked overnight, beneficial for our health? According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, the answer is yes.

How does this happen? Dr Vatsya noted that the fibre and natural compounds in raisins help reduce straining while nourishing gut bacteria, improving overall digestion. Moreover, the sorbitol present in them signals the intestines, which helps retain moisture in the stool.

Additionally, raisins' dietary fibre makes stools softer and easier to pass. Therefore, regular consumption makes bowel movements more comfortable. “Soak 8–10 raisins overnight and have them in the morning. Try this for a week and notice the difference,” he suggested.

Are raisins good for heart health? While raisins naturally improve gut water balance, Dr Vatsya noted that they are also great for your heart health. The potassium and antioxidants present in them support heart health and overall digestion.

Besides this, raisins nourish your gut bacteria, reduce acidity and bloating, and, by reducing straining, lower the risk of issues like fissures and piles. So, start consuming 5-6 raisins every day at any time, or 8-10 overnight-soaked raisins in the morning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.