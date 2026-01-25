Doctor says no one talks about these 5 Indian foods that can reduce bad cholesterol: Daliya, isabgol to…

In a January 23 Instagram post titled ‘why no one tells you about these 5 Indian foods that can reduce your bad cholesterol (LDL) ,’ Dr Aditi Sharma, an internal medicine doctor, listed five foods that those with high LDL (bad) cholesterol levels can eat.

There are 2 types of lipoproteins that carry cholesterol through the blood vessels, and one is LDL, or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . It is often called the bad cholesterol as it can raise your risk for heart disease and stroke. Therefore, if your lab results show high LDL, it is time to take some precautionary measures.

According to the World Heart Foundation, every year, high cholesterol levels cause 4.4 million deaths, with 24 percent of CVD-related deaths attributable to high LDL cholesterol.

“Most people think cholesterol problems start after 40. Reality? I see high LDL in patients in their 20s and 30s almost every week in OPD. The good news: your daily food can genuinely help improve your lipid profile — if you choose wisely and consistently,” Dr Aditi highlighted.

Here are the 5 simple Indian foods, Dr Aditi shared, with scientific evidence:

1. Oats or daliya (soluble fibre powerhouse) Rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that binds cholesterol in your gut and removes it from the body. “Regular intake can reduce LDL by 5–10 percent,” Dr Aditi highlighted.

2. Isabgol (psyllium husk) “Yes, the same thing we use for constipation! It binds bile acids, forcing the liver to use more cholesterol to make new bile → leading to lower LDL levels. That’s why it’s even recommended in medical guidelines,” Dr Aditi shared.

3. Nuts (almonds and walnuts) According to her, almonds and walnuts improve cholesterol by replacing saturated fats with healthy fats (MUFA and omega-3). They also reduce ApoB, which means fewer harmful cholesterol particles.

4. Fibre-rich vegetables (bhindi, lauki, baingan, gajar, palak) “Dietary fibre reduces cholesterol reabsorption from the intestine and also improves insulin resistance, which indirectly helps lipid control. More veggies = better heart health,” she recommended.

5. Green or black tea (without excess sugar) Lastly, she suggested drinking green or black tea, as it contains polyphenols that reduce cholesterol absorption in the intestine and improve the antioxidant status of blood vessels. “Small effect, but helpful when taken daily,” she explained.

Lastly, Dr Aditi cautioned, “Food helps, but it does not replace medicines if your LDL is already very high or if you have diabetes, BP, PCOS, fatty liver, or a family history of heart disease. In those cases, lifestyle and medication are both needed.”

“Heart disease in Indians starts early and stays silent. Don’t wait for symptoms. Get your lipid profile checked at least once a year and start preventive habits today,” she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.