Study says swap red meat with this to lose weight and lower bad cholesterol levels

Red meat is not good for your cardiac health.(Shutterstock)

A healthy lifestyle necessitates one to swap problematic foods in their diet. One such food is red meat. Prior research and expert commentary have highlighted its association with a wide range of health complications. It affects major organs and their functions: gut, brain and heart.

These range from an inflamed gut, as reported in an August 2025 study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, to accelerated brain ageing by 1.6 years to increase dementia risk, according to a January 2025 study from the journal of Neurology.

Further, even in a previous HT Lifestyle interview from July 2025, a cardiologist warned that red meat can alter lipid profile by raising ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL and Triglycerides), leading to increased corrosion and clogging in the arteries, which may result in heart attacks or ischemic strokes.

An August 2025 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition unveiled what to replace red meat with.

What is the alternative?

Red bean is a good source of protein and iron. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The study named non-soy legumes as the substitute. Typically, red meat is chosen for iron, but that does not mean one should disregard all the potential health risks to vital organs.

The study examined 102 healthy men over a span of six weeks. They were segregated into two groups: those who would eat legumes and ditch red meat, and the others who would continue with red meat consumption.

Instead of red meat, one of the group was given legumes. The results were noteworthy as the participants of the study lost weight and lowered their bad cholesterol. In fact, even when they ate more calories without any sharp calorie deficit plan, the participants lost a bit of weight (around 2 pounds), in contrast to those who didn't eat legumes (0.5 pounds.) The legume sources are identified to be beans. Red meats are mutton, lamb, pork and beef.

Nutritional value

Now, swapping means the substitute food needs to retain at least some of the valuable contents of the original foods. With legumes, you consume less saturated fats, which are generally unhealthy. Along with this, the swap also lowers vitamin B12 intake.

On the positive note, the legume group increases fibre and healthy fats like polyunsaturated fats. So this swap has all-rounder benefits, from safeguarding brain and heart health to supporting weight loss goals. Nutrition stays balanced overall, but vitamin B12 levels need to be monitored once in a while.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.