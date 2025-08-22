Love to eat mutton curry? Study warns red meat may worsen gut health and seriously inflame it

Gut wellness is one of the primary markers of good health, essential for functions like digestion and even immunity. It has often been part of the general wellness discourse, too. Continuously, the medical community is working to identify dietary options that may improve or worsen it so that more people can become conscious about their lifestyle. One of the foods that worsens gut health is red meat. A study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research revealed that a diet heavy in red meat, including pork, beef, or mutton, could aggravate the gut by inflaming it. Say goodbye to your favourite mutton recipes if you wish to save your gut health!(Shutterstock)

It is vital to take note of these findings, as culinary scenes across cultures are enamoured with red meat, whether it is your desi home-cooked pressure-cooker mutton curry on a Sunday afternoon or fine dining’s exquisite filet mignon (beef). It is time to dethrone red meat's gourmet crown with some reality checks, for a healthy gut and a healthier you.

What did the study find?

IBD symptoms flare up after eating red meat. IBD is Inflammatory Bowel Disease and includes symptoms like abdominal pain and loose motion.(Shutterstock)

The study from Capital Medical University in China conducted an experiment where mice were fed a red-meat diet. They were then given a chemical that brings about colitis, a condition that mimics inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in humans.

The results revealed that mice which ate red meat showed more serious symptoms, such as weight loss, shorter colons, and tissue damage. Their immune systems also went into overdrive. This means that there were higher levels of inflammatory cells flooding the colon. Red meat intensifies inflammatory signals in the gut, making already existing conditions worse. The study, however, did not narrow down on just one type of meat and which is worse than the other, but was rather focused on all red meats in general.

Other than this, the researchers also uncovered that red meat disrupts the gut microbiome, the complex community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract that helps in regulating digestion. The mice that ate red meat had fewer good bacteria, especially the ones that protect the gut lining and lower inflammation. In turn, harmful bacteria became more prevalent.

Worsening existing conditions

These findings are significant as they indicate that a red-meat-heavy diet can worsen gut inflammation, at least in this mouse model, as the same has yet to be applied to humans. But the deduction can be used to draw insights into why people with IBD suffer from their symptoms more after eating red meat. Especially for people with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, these findings offer answers to why they complain of flare-ups after eating red meat.

While the study doesn’t outrightly say that cutting back on red meat is the best option to fix gut problems or that it causes IBD, when people stop eating it, they tend to feel better. As usual, the researchers suggested moderation as the best approach. Even if you want to continue eating red meat, it should be balanced with a diet rich in fibre, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.