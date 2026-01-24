Fortis gastroenterologist reveals the worst foods to have on an empty stomach: Banana, milk-based smoothies and…

He explained, “Caffeine, citrus drinks, heavy smoothies, or raw salads on an empty stomach can irritate the gut and disrupt digestion. It’s not about avoiding these foods, but sequencing them better.”

In a January 23 Instagram post, Dr Vatsya highlighted the worst foods to have on an empty stomach . According to him, some foods are healthy, but timing matters more than we realise.

While we all know the importance of avoiding screen time right after waking up, doing meditation, or soaking up some morning light, many of us make mistakes with our diet. To clear your doubts, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, explained what not to eat on an empty stomach.

Your early-morning habits set the tone for your day! It means that the lifestyle habits you adopt right after waking up or the food you eat first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can build or ruin your health in the long term.

According to the gastroenterologist, these three foods damage the gut of many Indians, and they don't even realise it. Let's learn why you should avoid these foods first thing in the morning:

1. Tea, coffee, or citrus drinks Having tea, coffee, or citrusy drinks first thing in the morning can be harmful on an empty stomach, as the stomach is already sensitive. He explained, “Caffeine and acid directly stimulate the stomach lining, which can trigger acidity, burning, and nausea. If this becomes a daily habit, the risk of acid reflux also increases over time.”

2. Banana or milk-based smoothies According to Dr Vatsya, banana or milk-based smoothies in the morning seem healthy, but they're quite heavy for digestion. On an empty stomach, it can cause gas, bloating, and a sluggish feeling.

3. Raw salad Raw vegetables are high in insoluble fibre. On an empty stomach, this fibre acts like a shock to the gut. According to the gut doctor, eating salad with or after cooked meals is much easier to digest.

Lastly, he added, “The issue here isn't the food itself, but the timing and sequence. Start with something soft, nutritious, and easily digestible, and then your body will be better prepared to handle other foods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.