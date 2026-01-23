Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience ranks harmful daily habits on a scale of 1 to 10: Marijuana to using plastic

Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, breaks down how everyday habits - from eating processed foods to smoking, drinking, and more - impact overall health, ranking each one on a harm scale of 1 to 10 to highlight which behaviours pose the greatest long-term risk. In an Instagram video shared on January 21, the heart surgeon explains how these everyday habits compound over time to influence long-term health, increasing the risk of chronic disease.

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares his 5-step morning routine for a healthier start to the day

From what’s on your plate to what’s on your chopping board - and even how often you connect with other people - everyday habits quietly shape your health, often in ways you don’t immediately notice. Smoking , drinking, eating heavily processed foods, prolonged loneliness , and even seemingly harmless choices can accumulate stress on the body over time, increasing the risk of chronic disease. These small, repeated behaviours matter far more than most people realise, because it’s the daily patterns, not occasional indulgences, that ultimately determine long-term health outcomes.

Eating processed meats Dr London rates processed meats at five out of 10 on his scale of how unhealthy foods can be. He explains that these meats often contain preservatives that have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and diabetes, making them a food best consumed sparingly rather than regularly.

He explains, “You're talking about things like hot dogs, packaged luncheon meats. They're filled with nitrates, nitrites, and pose an increased risk of colon cancer and type 2 diabetes. It's dose dependent, so just be mindful.”

Smoking marijuana regularly The heart surgeon assigns this an eight out of 10, emphasising that marijuana is often mistakenly considered safe simply because it is natural. He cautions that this perception is misleading, noting that regular marijuana use has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

He elaborates, “Recent data has shown an increased risk of cardiovascular disease with chronic marijuana use. The problem is people say it's natural, so it must be safe, but that is not the case.”

Drinking alcohol Alcohol gets a solid 10 out of 10 by the surgeon, who highlights that it is toxic to virtually every cell in the body, with wide-ranging effects that extend far beyond the liver. Dr London stresses, “Alcohol is toxic to every cell in the body. There's really no amount of alcohol that is truly safe.”

Using plastic cutting boards Dr London ranks this five out of 10 on his harmful scale, noting that long-term use is associated with increased ingestion of microplastics. These particles have been shown to interfere with hormonal balance, fertility, endocrine function, and even cardiovascular health.

He explains, “Using plastic cutting boards regularly over the course of the year means you can ingest up to almost 50 grams of microplastics, which is the same as 10 credit cards. Data shows this can affect fertility, endocrine function, and maybe even cardiovascular health. We've got good alternatives; wooden cutting boards are great.”

Loneliness The heart surgeon rates this at eight out of 10, highlighting research that shows chronic loneliness can be as damaging to health as cigarette smoking or even obesity. He explains, “We are social creatures and the data has clearly shown that chronic loneliness can be as dangerous as cigarette smoking or even obesity. So, call a friend and stay connected; it's super important.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.