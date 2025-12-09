Indian woman shares why she plans to move back after over 10 years abroad: 'Loneliness is getting to me’

An Indian woman living in Germany has shared an emotional Reddit post explaining why she is considering moving back to India after spending more than a decade abroad. The woman admitted that loneliness has increasingly begun to weigh on her.(Unsplash/Representative image)

In the post, titled “Planning to move back to a Tier 2 city after 10yrs+ abroad”, the woman said the decision did not come lightly. She wrote that she lives in Germany with her husband and toddler, and that both she and her partner earn well. “We both earn decently, life is OK,” she noted, adding that they are well integrated into German society, speak the language and have local friends.

Despite this, she admitted that loneliness has increasingly begun to weigh on her. “The loneliness is getting to me though,” she wrote, explaining that while she leads an active lifestyle, something continues to feel missing. “I can’t help missing people back home, the ease, the warmth and the sense of community,” she added.

Life in Germany

The woman also said that she misses the spontaneous social interactions, weddings, festivals and family functions that come naturally in India. She noted that while her husband is largely content abroad, the absence of a strong community affects her deeply.

“I am a people person and can talk to just anyone. And I miss that here. We have an active lifestyle here and keep ourselves entertained as best as we can. But something is always missing for me, not so much for my husband though. I miss weddings, festivals and functions,” she said.

Financially, the woman said she has no liabilities. “Husband owns an apartment where parents live. I own a large plot and am now saving to build a house on it. Both assets are in the same city. I am willing to earn less as long as I have help running home and raising my child,” she wrote.

Why is she returning to India?

She also shared that one of the major reasons behind her desire to return to India is her child and her ageing parents. She wrote that her toddler “LOVES his grandparents” and that it pains her that they cannot spend more time together. Moving back, she said, would allow the family to spend the remaining years of their parents’ lives together - an experience she described as “irreplaceable”.

The woman acknowledged India’s challenges, calling issues like road safety, pollution and lack of civic sense “absolutely appalling”. She admitted that even Tier 2 cities cannot compare to Germany when it comes to infrastructure and outdoor opportunities for children. Still, she felt many of these experiences could be found in India.

“I Will miss the outdoorsy lifestyle and opportunities for kids. But I also know you can find these things in India if you look for them,” she said.

