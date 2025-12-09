NRI content creator in America says ‘India kuch cheezon may next level hai’, video sparks debate

An Indian content creator has sparked a major online debate after declaring that "India kuch cheezon mein seriously next level hai" following her experiences living abroad. In a viral post, the influencer asserted that the country’s unique social structure, quick delivery systems, and warm vibe simply cannot be replicated overseas. She claimed that despite leaving to chase dreams, the quiet life abroad is no match for the comfort and spontaneity found back home. An NRI listed certain things she thinks are better in India. (Instagram/@indianeyesonusa)

“Living abroad made me realise ki India kuch cheezon mein seriously next level hai. Delivery ho, street food ho, festivals ho ya social life — India ka vibe, warmth aur comfort kahin replicate hi nahi hota,” the influencer wrote.

In the following lines, she added, “Hum dreams chase karne nikalte hain … but silent streets aur scheduled friendships ke beech realise hota hai… There’s truly no place like India, yaar [We are out chasing our dreams, but between silent streets and scheduled friendships, we realise there’s no place like India].”

In the video the content creator discussed various things, from quick food delivery to access to doctors. She further claims that customer support in India is superior to that in the USA.

HT.com has reached out to the content creator. This report will be updated once she responds.

How did social media react?

The video sparked varied responses. While some agreed with the woman, others argued. A few unfortunately dropped racist remarks. An individual commented, “So what are you doing over there if it's so bad. The US government should see the reel and they will make sure you will comfortably reach India.” Another posted, “You are 100% right. I’m living in Canada for one reason: clean air. I was not able to breathe in India and took puffers every 5 minutes. Sometimes I don’t understand what is more important in life: fresh air to breathe or all the things you mentioned? Still confused.”

A third expressed, “Well said! India is the best! Staying abroad makes you realise it more!! Proud to be Indian!” A fourth wrote, “There is no end to complaining. If you have chosen to stay in that country, then shut your mouth and adopt their way of life, learn how to live with whatever you got. If you love Indian chaos so much, get the hell out of that country and back to your place at the earliest. No amount of cribbing, crying, moaning is going to help you.”