NRI leaves job in Canada, returns to India after 5 years: 'Life just felt robotic'

Youngsters in India often look forward to visiting another country in search of better job opportunities and living standards. But not many can make a space for themselves and get along with foreign culture, which often results in feeling homesick. Similar was the case with a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), who decided to quit their job and move back to their homeland after staying in Canada for five years. The Indian in Canada said they missed the spontaneity that living in India brought. (Pexels/Representational Image)

NRI quits job in Canada to return to India after 5 years

In a post on Reddit, the person wrote, “After living in Canada for 5 years I just couldn't take it anymore. Social isolation, though I do have friends here, had started to get to me.” The user stated that it was "very hard" to describe the feeling, "but life just felt robotic abroad".

The NRI stated that even driving felt "so structured and robotic" in Canada that they just "stopped feeling human". Highlighting the Canadian culture, the person said everything has to be "planned and structured" there. "Like even for a grocery run, lets say to buy rice, I need to plan a trip to Costco or elsewhere," the user said. "On the other hand, in India there is organized chaos which I dearly miss."

The NRI stated that they miss the random encounters and spontaneous plans in India which never used to cost the "whole day". This is what made them to decide "to pull the plug on things here." The person further stated that dating life "s****" in the country. "Goodluck finding someone in brutal winters when everyone is just spending time indoors," they added.

Now, the NRI is "excited" for the future. They added that people might say India has "dirty and lacking civic sense, but I will take it for all its flaws. Afterall, it's home."

Redditors react

As the Reddit post gained significant attention, several took to the comments to share their views on the matter. One person wrote, "Stay where you feel happy. Every place has its pros and cons." They added that while every country has its own issues, people need to know their priorities in life.

"Glad that you are bold and doing what you want to do. I’m sure it will work out," another added. A third person added, "In India there’s life in the life we live. There is chaos but in that chaos there is orderliness."

