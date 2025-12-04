Spotify Wrapped 2025: What Listening Age means, all new features, India's top songs this year and more

Spotify has dropped Wrapped 2025, and the internet is filled with personal snapshots that highlight individual music preferences. To make it fun, Spotify introduced some new features this year, like ‘Wrapped Clubs’ and ‘Listening Age’. Here is all you should know about Spotify Wrapped 2025. All about Spotify Wrapped 2025(Spotify)

Spotify Wrapped 2025: New features

The ‘Listening Age’ feature is one of the most notable features of Spotify Wrapped 2025. It contrasts the normal practices of listeners from all generations with the era of the music you listen to. Your ‘listening age’ may therefore be lower or higher than your actual age if you spend the entire year listening to mainstream music from the 1990s or Bollywood from the early 2000s.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 also introduced Wrapped Clubs, where listeners were grouped into personality-based categories based on their music preferences. The goal of Wrapped Clubs was to make Wrapped more engaging and enjoyable for friends. Additionally, Spotify rolled out detailed statistics for podcasts and audiobooks.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: What Indians listened to

The big guns Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam, and A.R. Rahman dominated Indian charts this year. The Chaleya hitmaker was the most-streamed artist in the country, while romantic and pop-leaning tracks from Bollywood swept all the other genres in India. Among podcasts, Indians mostly listened to true crime, horror, and self-help content.

Along with this, Spotify also released the list of the top 10 songs in India. Raanjhan from the film Do Patti, starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi, sung by Parampara Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara, topped the list.

How to check Spotify Wrapped 2025

It is pretty easy to check Spotify Wrapped 2025 on the application. Ensure your Spotify app is up to date. Once you open the app, Wrapped 2025 will appear on the home screen. In case you do not see it immediately, you can also search for ‘Wrapped’.

Even with very little listening activity throughout the year, you can expect a Wrapped from Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped significance

Spotify Wrapped is a great way to revisit your music preferences. In a fun and friendly manner, it exhibits the phases you have been through over the year. As you bid the year goodbye, you take a glimpse at the songs that accompanied you through your good, bad, and ugly.

FAQs

Who was the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify this year?

Arijit Singh was the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify this year.

Which new feature was introduced by Spotify Wrapped in 2025?

The Listening age feature was introduced by Spotify Wrapped in 2025.