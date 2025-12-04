Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Raghav Juyal shows attitude to guru Emraan Hashmi in hilarious reunion for Spotify Wrapped

Published on: Dec 04, 2025 01:20 pm IST

Spotify’s new Wrapped promo reunites Emraan Hashmi and Raghav, using their familiar back-and-forth from The Bads of Bollywood.

A new Spotify India promo is drawing quick attention online, mainly because of the familiar pairing at its centre - Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal - a duo viewers already connect with after The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s series that first set up their on-screen dynamic. Spotify leans on that familiarity again, this time folded into its annual Wrapped push.

Emraan Hashmi and Raghav reunite(Instagram/spotifyindia)
Emraan Hashmi and Raghav reunite(Instagram/spotifyindia)

How the promo sets up the exchange

The clip opens with Hashmi in a VIP-style lounge. The camera then pans to Raghav, who jumps straight to the point: “Wrapped has dropped,” and he wants to check his “top song.” The tone stays casual at first.

Then the teasing begins. Hashmi presses him about singing for him again - a nod to the earlier series moment - but Raghav doesn’t follow through. Hashmi looks puzzled, throws in a quick line asking why Raghav wasn’t “singing at the top of his voice” like he did earlier. The back-and-forth settles into that slightly clumsy, slightly fast rhythm both actors have already established.

Hashmi later jokes about people “forgetting old connections” after becoming a star. Raghav fires back. The familiar deadpan from Hashmi returns. He delivers the punchline, “India ke aadhe Gen Z toh isliye paida hue kyunki uss raat Murder ke gaane chal rahe the.”

Callbacks to The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The promo keeps circling that old chemistry. At one point, Raghav starts to say “his PR team told him to keep things in control.” It’s delivered in a way almost mirroring the tone of the series, where humour often sat in plain sight rather than punch-line style.

The Wrapped angle snaps into place near the end. Raghav plays his “top track” - tu hi meri shab hai - while wearing a shirt printed with Hashmi’s face. It’s a direct callback for viewers who already know the character’s fan-boy arc in the series.

Also read: Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan’s entire family in The Bads of Bollywood and King: Wo mujhe adopt…

Internet reacts

The video quickly went viral as fans were delighted to watch Emraan and Raghav's duo back on screen. One user wrote, “Oh my god.. this is the best ad the best duo of the year.” Another user wrote, “again?we weren't ready for this Collab.” Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also jumped in on the fun and commented, “Hahah best one.”

