'The Ba***ds of Bollywood would have done 700 crore at box office': Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who had a cameo role as an intimacy coach in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, had said the web series should have released in theatres. Speaking with Pinkvilla, he shared that it would have done " ₹600-700 crore at the box office." Emraan Hashmi in a scene from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Emraan Hashmi praises Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, Emraan called it ‘politically incorrect’. “You know, the first episode, I was watching with some people. It takes some time to get you in. But then, if you are in for a ride after that, it's like Wow, this is something unlike anything you have seen. It's so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theatres. This would have done Rs. 600 - 700 crore at the box office,” he said.

Emraan on not having done a film with Shah Rukh Khan

Emraan also revealed his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a film. “I worked with him as a producer, with Mr SRK. There was an opportunity to work on a film together, which didn't happen. But, hopefully, in the future, if I get to work with him on the film, I definitely will,” he added.

What Emraan had recently said about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Emraan said that the popularity of his cameo scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood comes from fans' nostalgia for his lover boy persona that defined his early 2000s films. The show featured a standout moment in episode three where Raghav Juyal’s Parvaiz, who is a friend of Lakshya's Aasmaan, meets his idol, Emraan. Raghav's character unexpectedly breaks into a rendition of Emraan's iconic Murder song Kaho Na Kaho.

"It was a fun scene to do... It just got the recognition and the attention that I didn't know it was going to get, but it's great. I'm happy for everyone who's part of the show. It just has blown up and become this viral thing. This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun," the actor had said.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. The seven-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix.